Barcelona - Málaga: Hosts look to continue imperious form

As Javi Gracia prepares to take his Málaga side to the Camp Nou on Saturday, the Andalusians know that they have their work cut out against an imperious Barcelona side.

"We're in a position to win it all" Andrés Iniesta

Luis Enrique's team have been firing on all cylinders of late - just a whisker away from another Copa del Rey final, and approaching a last 16 tie against Manchester City - and have their sights firmly set on success come the end of the campain. Andrés Iniesta noted, in an interview published on the FIFA website, that Barça have been looking to bounce back from a difficult season, in which they won nothing, last time out. "We're in a position to win it all, we're coming off a down year and that has really served as a motivator for us," he said. "We're going to try and make sure this season ends happily, with titles in our pockets, and with the fans having fun again."

Success in Europe and the cup competition has hardly hindered their progress domestically, however, as Enrique's side sit just one point adrift of rivals Real Madrid at the top of the table. Last Sunday, Barcelona routed Levante 5-0 - extending their winning streak to 11 games in all competitions - courtesy of a record-equalling 23rd La Liga hat-trick from Lionel Messi and a sumpteous over-head kick from Luis Suárez, who has received criticism this season.

If they avoid defeat, Barcelona will go top of La Liga at the expense of Real Madrid - temporarily at least, with the Carlo Ancelotti's side not playing until Sunday. The signs looks ominious for the rest of Spain and Málaga in particular, who will do well to keep Barcelona's formidable attacking options at bay.

"We need circumstances to go our way" - Javi Gracia

For Málaga and manager Gracia, this game could not come at a worse time. His side are suffering a serious drought in terms of scoring goals, with just three goals in seven goals - a record that has forced Gracia to admit his side may struggle, indeed even confessing they will need luck on their side. "Barcelona are a very strong team at home and you see thrashings match after match," he said. "They give you very few options - those we get we must exploit to the fullest. To get something positive we will need circumstances to go our way."

With just one win in seven games - and a solitary victory across nine fixtures in all competitions - you might forgive Garcia for his anxiousness. Recently, Málaga's poor run of form has seen them slip to seventh in La Liga, six points adrift of the European places, and if that wasn't enough, they have lost on each of their last 12 visits to the Camp Nou.

Having not beaten Barcelona - home or away - for over a decade in the league, Gracia and his side will need a minor miracle to take points come Saturday afternoon.