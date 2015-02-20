Atlético Madrid - Almeria: Simeone's side looking to bounce back

A home tie against Almeria is, one would imagine, the perfect opportunity for Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid side to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo last week and collect three vital points in La Liga's title race.

"The object is the Champions League" - Diego Simeone

Perhaps Simeone's early-season assertions that Madrid are not challenging for the title - and instead have focused on Valencia and Sevilla as their main "rivals" this campaign - were not just mind games. Simeone still insists that his side are challenging for Europe, not a second consecutive La Liga title. "Things are going as expected," Simeone said. "Valencia have reinforced well and Sevilla are improving very well under [Unai] Emery. I am convinced that this is our fight. The object is the Champions League."

Atléti's 4-0 drubbing of arch rivals Real Madrid put fans on cloud nine, but quickly and ruthlessly they have been brought back down to Earth, after defeat to Celta Vigo. Simeone's side are now six points behind Barcelona in second and seven behind their Madrid rivals. Sure, the lead is not unassailable, but Rojiblancos will need luck on their side. In the meantime, three points at home to Almeria on Saturday night is a must to get the fans back in good spirits ahead of their Champions League last 16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen, on Wednesday night.

Juan Ignacio Martínez's Almeria side, on the other hand, are hovering dangerously above the relegation zone - four points above the drop - but will be boosted by an unbeaten run of three games against relegation rivals; Almeria have beaten Getafe and Córdoba and have drawn against Real Sociedad in their most recent outings.

"Almeria will go there hoping to compete" - Juan Ignacio Martinez

Martinez had this to say on the game on Saturday night: "Playing Atletico Madrid demands the maximum at all times. They are a team that plays every minute as if it were the last and that approach last year saw them crowned champions and go close to winning the Champions League," he said. "We are talking about a great opponent but Almeria will be going there to compete."