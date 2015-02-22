VfL Wolfsburg vs Hertha BSC Preview: Wolves look to keep pace with Bayern

Wolfsburg are looking to keep pace with three-time defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich with a win tomorrow against Hertha Berlin. The champions went off to the races hitting hosts Paderborn for six goals. The two sides first met back in September with both sides mid-table at the time.

Just over half an hour through the game, former Chelsea and Lille striker knocked in the winner after Marcel Ndjeng's cross found the Ivorian as he put in his first ever goal for Berlin. The sides have been trending in opposite directions since as Wolfsburg are currently in second in the Bundesliga while Hertha lie in relegation at the moment, seventeenth.

Wolfsburg have really caught fire since their loss to Hertha losing only once in the Bundesliga since, and that loss was a 3-2 loss against Schalke back in late November. The Wolves need these three points in order to maintain any glimmer of hope in hopes of winning the title this season.

The squad is one of the deepest in Bundesliga in terms of talent as their three top scorers are a forward, midfielder, and defender in that order.These players are Bas Dost, Kevin de Bruyne, and Naldo respectively.

They are managed by Dieter Hecking, and as mentioned earlier, are in second place on 47 points. Since the return of league play, the squad has picked up ten out of a possible twelve points which included a 4-1 win over Bayern. The team will be without Ivan Perisic tomorrow as he is out with an injury.

Three points is going to be vital for the visitors tomorrow as a win would see them out of the relegation zone as Paderborn and Freiburg both lost the opportunity to distance themselves from the pack. The Old Lady managed by interim coach Pal Dardai are looking to complete their first league double on Wolfsburg since over a decade ago back in the 01-02 season.

The squad has been hovering around the relegation area for the whole season but have only been in that position for only two of the last three weeks. The return to league play has not been all happy times for Hertha earning only three points in four games which was a 2-0 win against Mainz. Top scorer is ex-Dortmund stiker Julian Schieber, but the loss of Anis Ben-Hatira will hurt the squad as he has been one of the men who have been involved in a good number of the teams' goals.

A win would go a long way for the side from the German capital as a Hamburg loss and a win for them can vault them into 14th, but Wolfsburg should see them off quite comfortably knowing how the recent form of both sides.