Juventus - Borussia Dortmund: Old Lady look to make home advantage count

As befits a tournament containing Europe's best teams, the Champions League, and particularly the knockout stages, throws up some potentially mouth-watering ties - not least the prospect of Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus hosting Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night.

"We want to show how far we've come on the European scene" - Giorgio Chiellini

La Vecchia Signora have not had the best of European fortunes in recent years, failing to reach the last 16 in the previous season. If they can overcome Jurgen Klopp's Dortmund over two legs, they will find themselves in the last eight of the Champions League for only the second time since 2006 - a result that defender Giorgio Chiellini is relishing as proof of the tables turning. "Our group is strong and has grown steadily over these past few years," he said. "Now we also want to show how far we've come on the European scene."

Domestically, Allegri's team have swept all aside as they seemingly romp to a fourth scudetto - their nearest challengers A.S. Roma nine points adrift in Serie A after Juvetnus' 2-1 victory over Atlanta this weekend. Europe has been a trickier affair however, as Juventus struggled in the group stages before eventually securing their progress, finishing second behind Atlético Madrid. Allegri will be cautious of allowing this tie to get away from his side, so will be hoping for a tight, compact first game from his players.

"The Champions League is a whole different story" - Jurgen Klopp

It has been a strange old season for Klopp and Dortmund, with domestic struggles not detracting from some superb European performances. As the German manager hints, however, Die Schwarzgelben have, in the Champions League, find some relief from the intense scrutinty of the Bundesliga this campaign. "It will take a while before we find ourselves in a different situation in the Bundesliga," he said. "Until then, the pressure remains. The Champions League is a whole different story."

For most of this season, Dortmund have found themselves at sea, struggling amongst the relegation places, but three successive wins have seen Klopp's side begin to move in the right direction. Juventus will be wary of their improving form, however, particularly after witnessing their domination in Group D; losing just one game and conceding only four goals as they progressed serenely from the group stages.

It may be that the bulk of the television audience will have their eyes firmly fixed on Manchester City against Barcelona at the Etihad on Tuesday night, but rest assured: this one promises to be a treat.