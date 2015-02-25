Heintz set for lengthy spell on the sidelines

After a disappointing defeat to FSV Frankfurt at the weekend, there was more bad news to follow for 1. FC Kasierslautern. Star centre-back Dominique Heintz tore his thigh muscle during the game and will miss several weeks of action.

Heintz has been with the Red Devils since 2000 and started every game this season, apart from the game against Eintracht Braunschweig. He played every single minute of those games, before being taken off at half-time on Sunday.

The 21-year-old defender has been a regular throughout the German youth teams and is seen to be one of the best youth defensive prospects in the Germany set-up.

Summer signing Tim Heubach will replace Heintz and will be hoping there is no repeat of the poor performance from the weekend.

Kaiserslautern currently sit in fourth place in the 2. Bundesliga, level on points with second and third-placed Karlsruher SC and SV Darmstadt 98, respectively.

They face Greuther Fürth on Friday night, who will have new coach Mike Büskens in charge.