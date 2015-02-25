Inter Milan - Celtic: European heavyweights clash at the historic San Siro

Celtic travel to Milan on Thursday, in the 2nd installment of their Europa League tie, after the first leg finished 3-3 in an unbelievable game of football. In the meeting at Celtic Park, Inter Milan took the lead on four minutes through Shaqiri, before doubling their lead just nine minutes later thanks to Palacio. A quick double-salvo in the space of a minute put Celtic level on the night, the goals coming from Armstrong and Campagnaro, who put the ball into his own net. Palacio would bag his 2nd of the night on the stroke of halftime before John Guidetti volleyed home in added time to equalize for the home side. With the full time result being 3-3 in Scotland and Inter holding a big advantage going into Thursday’s match, how will the 2nd leg follow up such a blockbuster predecessor?

Team News:



Inter Milan:

Inter look to put aside the heartbreak of a last-gasp equalizer last week as they welcome Celtic to the San Siro, with an away goal advantage in their pockets. Injuries are few and far between as it is just Nagatomo and Jonathan Moreira who will be sidelined for the 2nd leg while Handanovic may return after sitting out the midweek win over Cagliari due a slight ankle issue. Rannochia may also re-enter the starting lineup after being dropped in the midweek match, with Vidic available to slot into a centerback role. Podolski and Brozovic are ineligible in the competition and Kovacic may yet again, find himself on the bench as he struggles to cement a place in Mancini's plans.



Projected XI: Carrizo; Santon, Rannochia, Juan Jesus, Dodo; Guarin, Medel, Kovacic; Shaqiri, Icardi, Palacio.

Celtic:



The Bhoys have it all to do in Italy as Deila's side aim to overcome a 3 away-goal advantage in favour of the home side on Thursday. Despite the late equaliser for Swedish striker John Guidetti, Celtic will have to be on top form to progress. The hero at Celtic Park may find himself on the bench again as he was in the first leg while Efe Ambrose could find his way back into the side. Charlie Mulgrew and Mikael Lustig are still unavailable due to injury and Jason Denayer will face a late fitness test. It's a tough task for Ronny Deila's men but the past glory of Celtic's successful European runs could prove motivation for the current crop.

Projected XI: Gordon; Matthews, Van Dijk, Ambrose, Izaguirre; Brown, Bitton, Commons; Armstrong, Griffiths, Johansen.

Stats:

Celtic have conceded 22 goals during their European run so far (Champions League and Europa League).



Celtic have conceded 3 goals or more in their last 3 Europa League matches.

Inter are on an unbeaten run of 10-games in the competition.

Prediction:



After a hectic ending to the meeting in Glasgow, Inter will be frustrated they did not come away with the victory. Despite said frustration, Mancini's men did grab 3 away goals that may prove huge as Celtic attempt to overhaul that feat. A repeat of the events last week are doubtful and the Italian giants will be strong favourites, especially on home soil. Inter Milan 1-0 Celtic.





