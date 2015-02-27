VfL Bochum 3-3 FSV Frankfurt: Möhlmann's men fight back to earn a point

A quite incredible game played out at the rewirpowerSTADION on Friday evening, as Bochum played out their second 3-3 draw this season. Marco Terrazzino and Thomas Eisfeld had given them a 2-0 lead, before former striker Zltako Dedic pulled a goal back to start a crazy final fifteen minutes.

Danny Latza scored a fantastic goal two minutes later and Edmund Kapllani came off the bench to reply almost immediately from a penalty, following Eisfeld's red card. The subs struck deep into injury time to earn a draw and finish off a fantastic match.

It had been a mixed bag for Gertjan Verbeek since taking over as VfL Bochum coach. The Dutchman had lost, drew and won once in his three games in charge, though the side were looking much better than in the final few matches under Peter Neururer. The Ruhr-based club remained unchanged after an impressive 0-0 draw away against Karlsruher SC at the weekend.

Things had suddenly turned full circle for FSV Frankfurt and Benno Möhlmann, who looked like another long season battling relegation was quickly transformed by three wins at the start of the Rückrunde. The evidence was there for everyone to see, especially after Sunday's 2-0 win over 1. FC Kaisersluatern. However Mohamed Aouadia was sent-off in that game and was replaced by Zlatko Dedic, though the Slovenian did score the second goal in that game.

Bochum's new found verve going forward created the opening chance of the game. Marco Terrazzino sent over a tempting cross for Simon Terodde, although he couldn't find a way past Patrick Klandt in the visiting goal. Klandt was called into action again soon after, producing a fine stop from Thomas Eisfeld's 20-yard effort.

The early pressure paid off as the hosts took an early lead. Eisfeld's corner evaded everyone and was met by Terrazzino, who flew past the attentions of Odise Roshi to volley home in style from twelve yards out. The former Freiburg man showed great composure and confidence to net his third goal of the season; the latter had seemingly returned after a man-of-the-match performance against Eintracht Braunschweig a few weeks ago.

It looked like Bochum had hit Frankfurt with a quick one-two, with Timo Perthel having a goal ruled out for offside. Terrazzino was at the heart of the play once more, as he set up Danny Latza for a shot initially saved by Klandt. The rebound fell to Perthel, but it was short-lived joy for the defender as a quick glance to the linesman revealing he was ahead of the visitors' defence.

A Bochum penalty appeal was turned down by referee Christian Dietz, though Felix Bastians wasted the best chance to double their lead. The central defender took a great touch and volleyed towards goal, though it flashed wide of the goal; much to the relief of Klandt and the Frankfurt back-line.

The home side had a deserved lead and were not resting on their laurels. Some fine attacking play meant that Selim Gündüz was able to set up Latza on the edge of the box. Unfortunately for the home faithful the midfielder fired high and wide, wasting a great opportunity.

Frankfurt were offering very little in the way of attacking threat; the usually dangerous Mario Engels and Vincenzo Grifo weren't seeing enough of the ball to have any impact. They were still seeing none of the ball when Bochum made it 2-0 with a fantastic team goal.

Some absolutely fabulous play between Eisfeld and Anthony Losilla saw the pair pass their way up the pitch and into the box; slick one-touch passing and a fine lay-off from the Frenchman meant the Fulham-loanee was free to stroke the ball past Klandt for his first Bochum goal. The rewirpowerSTADION let out a tremendous roar, with their side well on the way to a long-awaited home win.

Finally, Möhlmann's men forced a chance of note. Engels was eventually given the ball and his shot flew just over Michael Esser's crossbar. The Bochum 'keeper was a spectator for the majority of the game, but was called into action to deny Dedic was a smart save.

A comfortable final few minutes were made very nervy when Dedic finally got his goal, against his former employers no-less. Grifo's free-kick was tipped away for a corner by Esser and he made another good save from Hanno Balitsch's header. He was powerless to stop the Slovenian's tap-in and they were given a glimmer of hope.

Bochum, seemingly, erased that when Latza finally found the target. A great piece of play from Onur Bulut, as the youngster wriggled his way through several challenges, meant he was able to set up the experienced midfielder. His shot arrowed into the top corner and left Klandt grasping at thin air.

As is the way with Verbeek's side, they haven't made things easy for themselves this season. When Eisfeld saw red for taking down Grifo in the box, it was clear that was going to continue. Substitute Edmund Kapllani stepped up and confidently dispatched the penalty past Esser.

The hosts were seeing out the remaining minutes with ease until Grifo was denied by a fantastic save from Esser. It looked like that had won the game, but there was one last twist in a game that was a fantastic advert for the league.

Grifo sent over a corner in the ninety-first minute, which Kapllani powered home past the helpless Bochum defence for the equaliser. The home fans were enraged and struck with disbelief at the same time, as Dietz brought the breathless encounter to an end.

Bochum continued their topsy-turvy start and Verbeek will know that his side should have closed the game out an awful lot better. They take on Fortuna Düsseldorf next weekend, after failing to take the chance to move into tenth.

Frankfurt will have felt like they won the game; coming back from two goals twice in the same game in no mean feat. Möhlmann's side sit eighth thanks to their late show, but could be eleventh by the time they take on SV Darmstadt 98 next weekend.