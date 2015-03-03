Karlsruhe tie down Mehlem

Karlsruher SC have signed up promising youngster Marvin Mehlem until 2018; his first professional contract.

"Marvin has everything a footballer needs," said KSC sporting director Jens Todt about the youngster, "talent, wit and a very positive 'street footballer's mentality'."

"We are very excited if he can bring all of this to our team of professionals in the future," added Todt.

For some time contract negotiations had been going on between the two parties and the club were understandably happy to have signed the promising 17-year-old.

Mehlem scored once in twelve appearances for Karlsruhe's under-17 side, though has been dealt a blow by a recent injury.

The attacking midfielder broke his right ankle while training with the first-team in Rota during the winter training camp and is yet to make a return.

KSC have been a force to be reckoned with this term and currently sit fourth in the 2. Bundesliga, a mere two points behind the automatic promotion places.

Quotes via kicker.