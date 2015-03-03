Villarreal - Barcelona: Barcelona Look To Reach Copa Del Rey Final

At El Madrigal on Wednesday evening, Villarreal will look to come back from a 3-1 result in efforts to make a comeback and to book into a place of the Copa Del Rey final. Barca take a 3-1 advantage into the return game at El Madrigal, with Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Gerard Pique having scored in the first leg at Camp Nou.

Following that match, Barcelona trashed Levante 5-0, lost to Malaga at home 1-0, a 2-1 away result against Manchester City and a 3-1 away win in Granada. The Blaugrana side are now looking to head to their 2nd consecutive Copa Del Rey final in an effort to play for their first silverware of the season.The Blaugrana have no new injury concerns ahead of Wednesday's game but there is a decision to make over regular starters Suarez and Javier Mascherano, who are both a booking away from potentially missing the final against Espanyol or Athletic Bilbao through suspension.

''We are arriving in optimal condition, for playing time, for intensity for the different positions we have reinforced. I do not know if we will end up with the chance to win trophies, but this is we are where we set out to be at the start of the season. We do not know yet how they will play, but the result from first leg means at some stage they will have to push their lines forward, different from other games we had against them. Villarreal in their other Liga games are not the same team who played against us. In other games they have more possession of the ball, use it well and arrive with men in wide positions.'' said Luis Enrique on his squads fitness and the opponents tactics.

Villarreal showed their quality when narrowly losing 3-2 at Barcelona in La Liga on Feb. 1 and most recently when drawing 1-1 at Real Madrid on Sunday evening which gave Barcelona now a two point gap in the league, but they did sat back in the semifinal first leg at the Camp Nou and will be looking for a better result with ambitions to reach their first ever Copa Del Rey final. Of course Bruno Soriano is still sidelined with that horrible leg fracture, and Adrian Marin, Bojan Jokic, and Antonio Rukavian will all miss the clash with smaller injuries.