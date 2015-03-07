Rennes see off Metz in tight encounter

Paul-Georges Ntep's first half strike was the difference between Stade Rennais and FC Metz as the Breton side managed their second consecutive win.

The match was a dull affair in the early stages with little action of note at each end. The best chance in the opening passages came through Rennes' Pedro Henrique who rose above the rest to head from a Romain Danze cross to the back post.

In a similar move, Danze became architect once again when he was played through by Henrique. The veteran right-back opted to cross low to Anders Konradsen at the penalty spot whose shot was deflected for a corner.

After 20 mins Rennes got themselves in front through their highly rated winger, Paul-Georges Ntep. His midfield partner, Abdoulaye Doucoure passed to Ntep at the corner of the box and the French under-21 international quickly cut inside and opened his foot on the ball to place at the far corner.

Metz had little reply to going a goal down with ex-Chelsea man Florent Malouda having the best of a poor bunch of chances, hitting over from distance. The visitors were forced to change goalkeeper as Johann Carrasso picked up an injury whilst kicking the ball- David Oberhauser replaced the number one.

In the second half Metz showed more desire to pull the game back level. They went very close- hitting the post during a stramash in the box following a teasing corner. Next, it was up to Malouda to get things going and he was unfortunate not to get his name on the score sheet. Against the run of play the ball fell into Malouda's path- his side foot shot smacked under the post with the ball bouncing on the line and into the gloves of Benoit Costil.

Rennes continued to absorb the attacks of their opponents, restricting them to hitting lost causes from distance. Lejeune and Sarr saw their respective efforts go high and wide. However a long range freekick by subsitute, Yeni Ngbakoto, had those of a Rennes alligence with their hearts in their mouths. His strike moved in flight forcing Costil to react quickly and parry out.

Rennes thought they had doubled their lead late on through Pedro Henrique. The Brazilian received the ball in space and rounded Oberhauser to hit into an open net. Unfortunately the ball to the winger by Habibou was played whilst he was offside and the goal was chopped off.

Before the full time whistle Paul-Georges Ntep's freekick from the corner of the box was palmed onto the post by Oberhauser.