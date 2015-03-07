Hamburger SV vs Borussia Dortmund Preview: Dortmund look to make it five straight league victories

Borussia Dortmund look to continue their hot streak in the league as they continue to climb up the table to pursue a coveted Champions League spot. However, they head to Hamburg where they have lost two straight games at the Imtech Arena, and four of their last five overall against the Red Shorts.

A 1-0 victory by Hamburg at the Signal-Iduna Park, where Pierre-Michel Lassoga's first-half strike, was the difference earlier in the season. However, both clubs have been heading in opposite directions lately as Hamburg are winless in their last three games.

Hamburg are coming off of another poor performance, this time it was away to Eintracht Frankfurt. Alexander Meier opened up the scoring for Frankfurt with a penalty won by Lucas Piazon, but Zoltan Stieber would come back to equalizer for Hamburg. Meier would curl the ball into the bottom corner to give Frankfurt the lead once again, and a red card by Ostrzolek all but sealed the hosts' fate.

Hamburg are once again in midst of a relegation battle toiling in fifteenth place just a spot above the relegation playoffs, and two points above guaranteed relegation. HSV are dealing with plenty of injuries for a side with lowest amount of goals this season. Behrami, Olic, Lasooga, and Holtby are all back in training but are still doubts for tomorrow's game. First choice keeper Rene Adler is also a doubt as well.

For much of the season, Borussia Dortmund were struggling near the bottom of the table even though they were loaded with talent. It appears they have steadied the ship with four straight victories in the league. A massive 3-0 victory over rivals Schalke, where Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan, and Reus scored, in the Ruhr Derby has propelled them into tenth place.

Their midweek victory over Dynamo Dresden in the DFB-Pokal did not come without concern, as Marco Reus came off with an injury, but he is back in training. Blaszczykowski, Durm, and Reus are all back in training for Dortmund, but Hummels, Aubameyang, Ramos, and Sahin are being monitored. If Marco Reus and Aubameyang do make the start, this match shouldn't be too difficult for Dortmund, but without them, it may be hard to come by goals without them.