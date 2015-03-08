SC Paderborn 0-3 Bayer Leverkusen: Second-half show gives Schmidt's side all three points

After a torrid start to the rückrunde SC Paderborn manager, André Breitenreiter made a tactical change to his side; changing from a traditional 4-4-2 to a more defensive 4-2-3-1. The change comes after the side from Westphalia had conceded eight goals in their previous two goals. This meant that the two strikers that started last week at 'Gladbach, Elias Kachunga and Srđan Lakić were dropped in favour of Süleyman Koç and Stefan Kutschke.

Roger Schmidt's side had been in action in the midweek, overcoming FC Kaiserslautern 2-0 in a toiling DFB Pokal last 16 clash that went to extra time. The league is certainly the priority for the Austrian in charge of Die Werkself and knowing that a win would take them into the Champions League places, Schmidt made a number of changes bringing in many first team regulars who had been rested in the midweek. Stefan Kießling and Heung-Min Son both returned to the starting line-up for Die Werkself.

It didn't take long for the much fancied Leverkusen to implant on the game, less than a minute in Karim Bellarabi fizzed a ball across the six yard box but Chrstian Strohdiek did well to clear. Schmidt's side were seeing large swathes of the ball without really doing anything with it and it was the struggling hosts that looked more dangerous when in posession.

As is synonomous with this Leverkusen side, they were pressing high leaving lots of room behind their defence. This led to the best opening for the hosts within the first half an hour, Moritz Stoppelkamp trying to pick out Stefan Kutschke but 'keeper Bernd Leno was on hand to snuff out any danger.

However, just like the defeat last weekend at Borussia Park the hosts looked toothless and it took until the 42nd minute for them to muster a meaningful effort on Leno's goal. Free-kick specialist, Alban Meha who scored the winner at Hannover in February, produced a similar rasping free-kick but Leno saved well and kept the scores level.

Paderborn came out raring in the second half and would spurn another good chance in the 54th minute. Meha floated a corner in, which Strohdiek missed but the ball fell to an un-marked Kutschke who somehow managed to miss the ball, with his accrobatic diving header, when the goal was seemingly at his mercy. A seemingly bizarre incident occured just minutes later, when Paderborn looked destined to score on a number of occasions but none of Breitenreiter's let fly and the chance went 'begging.

Schmidt's side were showing nothing during the second period, so the former Red Bull Salzburg manager decided to make a tactical change sacrificing the disappointing Josip Drmić for Julian Brandt around the 70th minute mark.

Leverkusen have previously had problems breaking down well organised defences and this looked to continue until the deadlock was finally broken in the 73rd minute, in one of the most unlikely sources. Gonzalo Castro whipped in a free-kick from deep, which was met by an un-marked Kyriakos Papadopoulos who nodded the ball past Lukas Kruse. Second replays showing Paderborn captain Uwe Hünemeier should have been marking the Schalke youth loanee.

From that moment on Die Werkself were allowed much more spcae and naturally began to play their normal game; Stefan Kießling had his first real effort of the match which emphatically hit Kruse straight in the face.

A second goal looked on it's way and it came for Die Werkself exactly ten minutes after the first. Gonzalo Castro again at the thick of it, squaring Julian Brandt's cross to Min-Son who beat Kruse; thus ending the Paderborn challenge.

It got even worse for the hosts only a minute from time when Son got his second. Strohdiek tackling Brandt but the rebound fell to Son who beat Kruse for the second time with his first touch. Perhaps a bit harsh on Paderborn, but André Breitenreiter's side's defence fell apart after Papadopoulos' goal.

The result see's Roger Schmidt's side rise up to fourth, leap frogging FC Augsburg and Schalke 04. Paderborn remain in 16th and it remains that the side from Westphalia have only one Bundesliga victory in their last 14. Up next for Paderborn is a trip to the Commerzbank Arena to face Eintracht Frankfurt, whilst for Leverkusen is a meeting with VfB Stuttgart.