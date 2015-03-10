Miatke suffers torn ACL

Nils Miatke's worst fears were realised on Tuesday, as an MRI scan revealed that he'd torn his anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his right knee.

The Erzgebirge Aue defender dropped to the floor in pain during his side's 0-3 defeat to FC Ingolstadt 04 and was stretchered off in the twenty-sixth minute.

It was immediately obvious from TV replays that something serious was wrong with his knee, despite not being involved in a challenge with any other player.

Head coach Tomislav Stipic was understandably annoyed at losing one of his first-team regulars, "Nils is unselfish and he will be missed as a player and as a person. We will always stand by and help him, so that he can handle this setback well and quickly become fit again."

Miatke's absence comes at a terrible time, as the Violets sit third bottom of the 2. Bundesliga. They're only one place above bottom club VfR Aalen, but the gap to safety is the same margin. Stipic's side travel to Aalen this weekend, in what could prove a crucial game in the relegation battle.

Quotes via kicker.