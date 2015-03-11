Score match Bayern Munich - Shakhtar Donetsk (7-0) Live UCL Scores 2015

21:57. To re-cap: Seven goals. Six different scorers. A quarter-final place. A perfect night for Pep Guardiola and co, who will be in seventh heaven (excuse the pun) after that result. Their superior class and quality showed against a talented Shakhtar Donetsk side at the Allianz Arena, and the Bavarians will surely be one of the favourites to win the competition after tonight as they waltz into the last eight with ease. Thank you for joining VAVEL's LIVE match commentary of tonight's game, and make sure you return for all the UEFA Europa League action tomorrow night. Good night.

21:54. The Bavarians simply looked a different class, but they were certainly aided by referee Willie Collum's decision to send off Kucher in the early stages. The resulting penalty-kick, converted by Thomas Muller, gave Pep Guardiola's side the advantage and it was simple from there on in. Jerome Boateng added a second from close-range after the half-hour mark, going into the break with a 2-0 lead. Shortly after the break, quickfire goals from Franck Ribery and Muller doubled their lead - before Holger Badstuber headed in for a fifth. It only proceeded to get worse, as Robert Lewandowski and Mario Gotze added goals to put the gloss on a fine win for Bayern.

21:51. The home side finished with a sensational 74% possession as they controlled from start to finish - with the Ukranians not having a single shot on target throughout the 90 minutes. Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena record this season now looks like this: WWWWWWWWWWWWDWWWW, with 55 goals in their favour and only four against them. Fortress.

21:48. Back to Bayern though, and it was an incredibly routine win for the Bavarians. They're arguably the toughest side in the competition at the minute and that showed tonight. They dominated against a side who Pep Guardiola insisted would be Bundesliga title contenders if they were in Germany, winning comfortably despite having only won one of their last six Champions League knockout games (D3 L2) before tonight.

21:43. Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich thoroughly deserved their victory, and their place in the quarter-finals - winning by seven goals on the night, and seven goals on aggregate after a goalless 0-0 draw in Lviv in the first-leg. Six different goalscorers, Thomas Muller (x2), Jerome Boateng, Franck Ribery, Holger Badstuber, Robert Lewandowski and Mario Gotze.

21:40. The Ukranian players are all smiles as they speak to their opponents, but they'll be hurting inside. They've come some way to lose like that, but they were hampered by a poor refereeing decision to send off a defender inside four minutes.

FT: Bayern Munich 7-0 Shakhtar Donetsk.

90+1' That won't stop Bayern though, as Lewandowski's low header towards the bottom corner is palmed wide by Pyatov to prevent the Germans recording their biggest ever win in the competition.

90+1' Only one minute added on here.

90' Gotze almost adds a quickfire second, pulling down a chipped ball and trying to direct an effort towards the far post, but it trickles wide and the fourth official miraculously flags for offside despite the German clearly being three or four yards on.

90' This will be Bayern's joint-biggest Champions League win as it stands, but they're certainly capable of finding an eight. Especially with a few minutes left to be added on.

89' A brilliant counter-attack from Shakhtar's corner-kick as Boateng picks out Gotze on the opposite flank. Holding up the ball and cutting inside, Germany's World Cup winner beats Pyatov at his near-post.

88' GOAL! It's 7-0. Gotze gets in on the act.

87' Corner for the visitors, after Adriano's cross is deflected wide. The Ukranians almost pose a threat, but the Bavarians deal wth it as they've dealt with everything else tonight.

86' The tempo has dropped slightly in this one, but at Stamford Bridge, ex-Chelsea defender David Luiz has headed PSG level. It's 1-1 on the night and 2-2 on aggregate, and as it stands, it's going to extra-time in London.

85' Lewandowski drags a shot wide of Pyatov's post on the turn. Not quite as ruthless as his Borussia Dortmund days.

84' Shakhtar's Stepanenko hits a shot from long-range, but it's always rising over Neuer's crossbar. The German sweeper 'keeper has had to do very little this evening.

83' It should be seven. Muller, uncharacteristically, hits the side-netting from close-range after Rode's cross in from the right side.

81' Goal at Stamford Bridge - Gary Cahill all but confirms Chelsea's place in the quarter-finals. Jose Mourinho's side lead 1-0 against 10-man PSG.

80' The Ukranian side will only be thinking about that flight home in this final minutes. They enjoy a brief few moments on the ball, before a long ball gives it back to Bayern.

78' Shakhtar have a rare shot on goal, which Adriano flies well over the bar. Meanwhile, Wellington Nem replaces Costa in this game's final substitution.

76' That's a simple ball over the top of the defence and Lewandowski isolates himself against one defender, who knows he can't bring him down in fear of a red card, and he places his shot through Pyatov for Bayern's sixth of the night.

75' GOAL! 6-0 to Bayern. There it is, Lewandowski finally caps off his night with a finish - latching onto a long ball before placing home.

73' Lewandowski cuts through a number of white shirts, jinking inside onto his right foot but it's taken off his toe after he slaloms through a few defenders. He's not had the best of nights, despite his side leading 5-0, and certainly should have scored earlier in the game when his close-range header hit the post.

71' Bayern simply seeing this game out now, playing it about coolly at the back. They've completed 93% of their 461 passes so far this evening. No team has completed more passes in a single Champions League game this season than their 812 against CSKA Moscow in the group stages.

69' Sub for Shakhtar - Teixeira off, Ilsinho on

67' This is getting worse and worse for the visitors, as Lahm and Badstuber are all smiles on the bench. On a quick break, Muller finds Lewandowski in space centrally, but he takes too much time to decide what to do and the move peters out to very little.

65' Dante is prepped to come on for Guardiola's final substitution of the night. He replaces goalscorer Badstuber

64' The corner is played short, before eventually being worked back to the byline where Rafinha clips it into Badstuber. The centre-back moves into space to power a header off of the inside of the right post to compound the misery of the Ukranian side. There's more goals left in this yet, too.

63' GOAL! 5-0 to Bayern. It's all too easy for the hosts, as Badstuber heads in from eight yards out.

62' Almost a fifth, as substitute Juan Bernat makes his way through a number of bodies. He drills it towards the near-post, but Pyatov unwittingly puts it out with a corner after it deflects through his legs and wide.

61' Bayern are in cruise control to reach the last eight, but they've taken some flak along the way. It's been relatively simple on the pitch, but both Robben and Ribery have limped off through injury, and Guardiola will be hoping those two knocks aren't serious enough to rule them out of Saturday's trip to Werder Bremen.

60' Stepanenko is back on the pitch and running, which will be a minor positive for those away fans who haven't had too much to cheer about this evening.

58' Stepanenko is down for the visitors, whilst Ribery hobbles off the pitch with a knock to his ankle after challenging with Fred. He is replaced by Juan Bernat.

57' Shakhtar getting on the ball a bit and finding space moving forward, but it's all a little too late. They could just rescue some pride with a goal though, which would be their 100th in the Champions League and the 200th conceded goal for Bayern Munich in the competition.

56' Unsurprisingly, the ball is quickly cleared and Bayern launch a lightning-quick counter-attack, but Fred defends well to prevent it leading to anything dangerous.

55' Shakhtar are winless in their last five Champions League knockout games (D2 L3) and bar a complete disaster here, it looks certain for that run to stretch to six games here. They get the ball inside the Bayern half after a poor clearance and it's well worked to the left where Shevchuk crosses into Adriano. He gets a connection, but it rolls wide. They do win a corner though..

54' This is merely a case of damage limitation for the Ukranians here. The chances were always slim after that early sending off, but they've not done themselves much justice inside the Allianz tonight.

52' Ribery does well to beat his man and race to the byline, narrowly keeping the ball in play. He crosses into the near post, by Pyatov tips it away. The 'keeper's clearance deflects off a defender and falls to Muller, who calmly places his shot into the back of the net with Pyatov still on the ground.

51' GOAL! It's 4-0. 10-man Shakhtar are falling to pieces here, as Muller strokes the ball into an empty net.

50' Brilliant play from Guardiola's side, as Ribery plays a give-and-go with Alaba inside the box, before cutting back onto his right and finding the far bottom corner with a curling strike. No way back for Mircea Lucescu's men now.

49' GOAL! 3-0 to Bayern, after terrific build-up and finish from Ribery. That is just excellent.

48' No difference between the first-half and the second-half so far, with the Germans enjoying much the better of this one. Shakhtar captain Srna is down, complaining about his calf - but it looks like he'll carry on.t

46' We're back underway at the Allianz. Surely Shakhtar can't find a way back into this? They currently need two goals to qualify through the away goals rule, having drawn 0-0 at home in the first-leg, but it'll take a monumental effort. They've hardly even broken into the home side's half so far.

20:45. Those statistics come courtesy of BBC Sport, so if you think 79% possession from that first-half is a little off, take it up with them. Pep Guardiola's side are certainly on course to qualify for the last eight as it stands. Bar complete meltdown, they look all but set to reach the quarter-finals and could even add a few more goals on their way to the next round.

20:43. Half-time stats: Bayern Munich 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk. Shots (On target) 15 (6) - 1 (0). Possession 79% - 21%.

20:40. Elsewhere in the UEFA Champions League: Chelsea and PSG are currently level at 0-0, after Zlatan Ibrahimovic was controversially sent off on the hour mark, whilst the Blues also seem to have been denied a penalty after Diego Costa was tripped in the box by Edinson Cavani.

20:35. Fairly straight-forward first-half for the home team, who lead 2-0. Pep Guardiola's side got the perfect start, as Oleksandr Kucher was sent off for clipping Mario Gotze inside the box. It looked to have been a harsh call, but Thomas Muller confidently dispatched the resulting spot-kick to give Bayern the early initiative. From there on in, the Bavarians were in complete control and added a second in the 33rd minute, as Jerome Boateng converted from close-range when Shakhtar goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov palmed Robert Lewandowski's shot into the centre-back's feet inside the six-yard box.

HT: Bayern Munich 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk.

44' Bayern playing through the channels, before it's cut back to Schweinsteiger. He bursts forward, but is eventually outmuscled by Adriano at the touchline and Shakhtar win a throw.

42' Rare attack for the visitors, which leads to nothing and Bayern quickly shift the momentum on the counter - coming close to a third as Lewandowski's shot is grasped well by Pyatov, but the shot is too central.

40' Bayern have had 14 attempts to Shakhtar's one, managing five on target. Complete domination.

39' Replays show that Costa comes up from behind and shoves the winger to the ground. Shakhtar are lucky not to be down to nine-men here. Costa, the competition's top scorer with nine goals this season, certainly knows what he was doing.

37' Bayern playing their way through the Ukranian's back-line here, but they're just struggling to find the space. There's a major scuffle here though, as Ribery goes down in pain and the Bayern players surround Costa. The referee gives a yellow card to both the striker and Boateng.

36' That's that tie all but surely over now then, and they're showing no signs of letting up. Muller spins inside the area and curls a sensational shot towards Pyatov's left-side post, but it goes narrowly wide. That looked destined for the bottom corner.

34' Bayern have been building patiently, and they finally double their lead. Following a ball in from the left by Gotze, Muller nods down to Lewandowski. From close-range, his shot is palmed to Boateng and from two yards out, he makes no mistake, rolling the ball into the back of an empty net.

34' 2-0 to Bayern! Boateng bundles home from close-range.

33' Not too many goals so far in either of tonight's games, but plenty to talk about. Kucher's red card earlier was the fastest in UEFA Champions League history.

32' Boateng tries a volley inside the box from a corner-kick, but can't get a good connection. The German's volley swerves high and wide.

31' Drama elsewhere. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is sent off for a dreadful challenge on Oscar, but the game remains 0-0 at Stamford Bridge.

31' Shakhtar camped inside their own-half under relentless pressure. Rafinha looks for another cross, but is forced to look further inside where Ribery tries to flick it inside to Gotze - but the pass is hit too hard and goes out for a goal-kick.

30' Muller meets Rafinha's cross, but Srna does well to prevent the German getting a free header, and Pyatov does well to save the effort. The visitors briefly burst forward, with Adriano winning a free-kick, but it's quickly wasted.

29' One third of the way into this game and it's difficult to see anything but qualification for Bayern Munich. The Ukranians were hard done by for the penalty decision and the red card, but they've been very lucky not to concede another.

28' Pyatov almost spills Ribery's low left-footed shot into the feet of Lewandowski, but gets rid of the danger with his feet after a bit of panic.

27' Yellow card for Badstuber, for hauling down Adriano with a body-check on the halfway line. Silly challenged from the experienced defender.

26' Shakhtar show brief signs of coming to life, but as they try to switch the play, the ball flies out for a Bayern throw. Guardiola's men have had 69% possession so far, completing 170 passes to the visitors' 31.

25' How has he missed? Schweinsteiger cuts in from the left and switches flanks and Rafinha's cross picks out Lewandowski from six-yards. In acres of space, the Polish striker tries to direct his header back across goal but it crashes against the face of the post and rebounds out. He should have scored there.

23' Shakhtar have barely had a kick in this one. The Germans completely and utterly on top of this game as they continue to move forward in search of a second, and likely the killer, goal.

21' Bayern win another corner after Alaba's cross is deflected wide after Schweinsteiger opts to feed the left-back rather than shoot. The corner is played short, but Ribery's ball back into Alaba is off target.

19' Sub for Bayern: Robben off, Rode on. The 30-year-old looks to have tweaked his left hamstring, limping as he left the field.

19' Bayern carving the Ukranians apart with ease here, as Lewandowski and Ribery link-up. The former sends it through to the Polish striker, who tries to cut it across goal and wins a corner.

18' Sebastian Rode is prepared to come on, but he's sent back to the bench after Robben assures his manager that he's okay to play on. Only a few seconds later, Rode is back over to the touchline and it looks like he's coming on after all.

16' Bayern bombarding the Shakhtar goal, but Robben and Ribery have shots blocked in quick succession before Alaba overhits his cross, sending it out for a throw. It may not be long before we see a second goal in this encounter, you sense.

15' Fantastic defending from ex-Manchester City man Boateng, tracking back to prevent Costa causing any dangers on the breakaway.

14' Gotze takes again, sending it deep to Boatent - who cuts onto his left foot and hooks it into Ribery in the box, but his shot is well blocked.

13' Bayern building in momentum, as they look to take advantage of the extra man. Playing patiently across the face of Shakhtar's goal, it's worked out wide to Alaba on the left, and Muller forces a corner from the cross.

12' Pyatov fluffs his lines, playing a wayward pass straight out for a Bayern corner. Gotze delivers, sending an inswinging cross towards the box, which Srna clears with a header.

11' Robben wastes a good opportunity from around 15-yards out, opting for power rather than precision and sending his effort soaring over the crossbar. Still 1-0 here.

10' Tactical sub for Shakhtar - Taison off , Kryvtsov on

9' What a miss! Lewandowski races past Stepanenko towards the byline, and plays a ball across the box with Pyatov off of his line, but Robben can't reach it to double his side's lead.

8' Gotze and Alaba combine down the left, but the Austrian's low cross is well held by Pyatov.

7' Two wasted corners, as Bayern avoid an quick comeback. On the counter from the second set-piece, Ribery can only slice his shot wide of goal.

6' Great drama early on here at the Allianz, but Kucher's sending off seemed a harsh one. The defender got very little contact on Gotze. That gives the hosts a huge advantage, as Adriano wins a corner-kick out of Gotze at the byline.

5' GOAL! 1-0. Muller tucks away the spot-kick to give Guardiola's side a fine start.

4' And a red card too. What a start to this game. Shakhtar's Oleksandr Kucher is given his marching orders.

3' Penalty to Bayern Munich!

2' Bayern showing their usual signs of control straight from the off, though a sloppy Ribery ball gives away possession before the hosts commit a cheap foul on the halfway line.

1' We're off in Germany, visitors Shakhtar getting us underway - attacking from left to right.

19:43. The players are out of the tunnel, as we close in on kick-off for this UEFA Champions League Last 16 second-leg between Bayern Munich and Shakhtar Donetsk - stay tuned for live minute-by-minute match commentary.

19:39. Bayern Munich have yet to concede a single goal at home in the Champions League this season. In their last three games at the Allianz, they have won 1-0, 2-0 and 3-0 respectively. Shakhtar, meanwhile, have never won a Champions League game against a German side (D3 L2). Could there be any shocks tonight?

19:35. Ribery is sure to be at the heart of any victory for the hosts tonight. Bayern have created more chances per game this season (14.43) than any other Champions League side, and the 31-year-old averaged 1.6 key passes per games, whilst scoring two goals in European football so far.

19:33. Frenchman Ribery meanwhile, had this to say: "We shouldn’t be afraid of the opponents. Of course, our opponents are strong and skillful in playing on the counter. But we are very well prepared. The match will take place at home, so we will turn in a better performance and force the opponents to play our game. We will approach the meeting very seriously and not think that we will easily claim a 3-0 win because reaching the last eight will be important to them as it is to us. The coach always finds the right words for the whole team and for me. He has prepared us well."

19:30. Badstuber admitted to reporters: "Shakhtar are a very strong team, featuring a lot of great players. We are expecting a very difficult match. Again, we really want to win it, so we will make every effort. We will have to calmly play defensively, without allowing the opponents to operate on the counter. We will try to keep the ball, to attack, to do everything for our team to score. As we showed in the Bundesliga, it all works and we score goals. The main thing is keeping calm and not allowing the opponents to score against us. Every coach wants to prepare his players as good as possible. He told me to seriously take the opponents and remember every player I will counter-act. At Shakhtar, many footballers can play well individually."

19:27. Closing in on kick-off in Germany now, so enjoy some more quotes from Bayern's Franck Ribery and Holger Badstuber - as they talk about tonight's opposition.

19:24. Here's something you probably didn't know. Mircea Lucescu has met with Pep Guardiola before as Shakhtar boss (he's managed them for 11 years now). The two fought against each other five times when the Spaniard was at the helm of Barcelona, but Guardiola emerged victorious four times. Lucescu's sole victory came in the group stage of the 2008/09 UEFA Champions League as Olexandr Gladkiy, who starts on the bench tonight, scored a double in a 3-2 Camp Nou success.

19:21. The 27-year-old, who has nine goals and an assist in the tournament so far after netting a hat-trick - BATE Borisov, before finding the back of the net five times in a 7-0 away win against the same side, added: "On our part, the game will be just the same as in Lviv. We operated well back then, and this, undoubtedly, is also very motivating. I think the Germans won’t change their style dramatically either. We need to be quick and promptly respond to everything, and to score as soon as possible. Our goal is not drawing with Bayern, but beating them instead. We always psych ourselves up for winning only. Shakhtar never take the field hoping for a draw. We get prepared, train and expect only wins from the games."

19:18. Speaking in a pre-match press conference, Adriano said: “There’s no point in thinking about the past (the disappointing draw with Metalist). The encounter is over now. It is important to get fully focused on the upcoming match against Bayern, as it’s our only interest at the moment. We must give our all on the pitch to achieve a positive result. We know it’s hard, but nothing is impossible. Bayern are very collected, they always play team football. We studied them as a team rather than each player individually."

19:15. It will be a big ask for Mircea Lucescu's men to qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time in the club's history tonight, but forward Luiz Adriano has insisted that his side will approach this tie knowing they can progress despite the odds being stacked against them.

19:12. Bayern and Shakhtar both approach tonight's tie on even terms and will be looking to emulate FC Porto and Real Madrid, who both qualified last night. The Portuguese side crushed FC Basel 4-0 to reach the last eight for the first time since 2009. At the Bernabeu, Carlo Ancelotti's reigning European champions fell to a shock as they were defeated 4-3, but progressed courtesy of their 2-0 away win in the first-leg. Boos rang around the Spanish capital after the full-time whistle after a seven-goal thriller, with Madrid having also lost to a surprising 1-0 loss at Athletic Bilbao to surrender top spot in La Liga on Saturday night.

19:10. Elsewhere tonight, Chelsea and Paris Saint Germain lock horns at Stamford Bridge with it all to play for. The two sides drew 1-1 in Paris three weeks ago, and we'll keep you updated with all the goals and important action from that tie right here too.

19:07. Lahm continued: "That is what Bayern Munich are all about. It's certainly not an easy task, but the club have got to ensure that it happens." Despite Arjen Robben, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Franck Ribery and Xabi Alonso all likely to hang up their boots in the coming years - Lahm believes there a few current core players who will be vital throughout the transition. "We do have players who fit in the middle in terms of age like Manuel Neuer, who also identifies with the club," he said. "[Thomas] Muller, Holger Badstuber, [David] Alaba -- with those around, then there is room for a transition, but some of us are going to disappear in the coming years."

19:04. "It's always been the case here, even in the generation before with Mehmet Scholl, Jens Jeremies or Hasan Salihamidzic, that we had players who were 100 percent committed to this club and that's important,'' Lahm told Kicker magazine. "That's why Bayern have got to ensure that, once the current generation has left, the next one is already primed with players coming through the youth ranks where possible who have the same identification with the club"

19:01. Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm, who returns to the squad tonight after a broken ankle after 16 weeks out, has called for his club to prepare for the future as a number of players ready themselves for retirement. The German recently admitted that he may be looking to retire in the next few years, but has insisted that the reigning Bundesliga champions must look to continue one of the club’s most successful ever eras throughout the next generation.

18:58. Bayern have failed to win three of their last seven Champions League matches at home, but in the Bundesliga their form has been virtually impeccable. The German giants have scored in every single one of their 16 home games (W15 D1) this season, scoring 48 goals in total and conceding only 4.

18:55. A frighteningly strong starting team for Bayern tonight, who look to be fielding a 4-1-4-1 formation. Guardiola is going all out for the quarter-finals, as is to be expected. Wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, who comes back into the side, will be looking to cause problems down the flanks, whilst Robert Lewandowski starts after recent rumours indicating his future with the all-conquering Bavarians could be uncertain. As if that trio wasn't devastating enough, Mario Gotze and Thomas Muller also start in a fierce forward-thinking side. Further behind them, Bastian Schweinsteiger starts in the centre of midfield after being benched at Hannover.

18:52. The big news is that Philipp Lahm returns to Pep Guardiola's matchday squad, taking a place on the bench - as does Mehdi Benatia, who was a fitness doubt. Juan Bernat drops to the bench, as does Dante - whilst Xabi Alonso is out through suspension. For the Ukranians, Alex Teixeira returns to start despite succumbing to food poisoning over the weekend. Full-back Yaroslav Rakitskiy also returns after missing his side's draw against Metalist on Saturday.

18:49. Shakhtar Donestk Bench: Kanibolotsky, Wellington Nem, Fernando, Gladkiy, Kryvtsov, Ilsinho, Dentinho.

18:48. Bayern Munich Bench: Reina, Dante, Benatia, Pizarro, Bernat, Rode, Lahm.

18:47. Shakhtar Donetsk XI: Pyatov; Srna, Kucher, Rakitskiy, Shevchuk; Stepanenko; Costa, Teixeira, Fred; Taison, Adriano.

18:46. Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Boateng, Badstuber, Alaba; Rafinha, Schweinsteiger, Gotze; Muller; Ribéry, Robben, Lewandowski.

18:45. The teams news is in...

18:44. We're just an hour away from kick-off between Bayern Munich vs Shakhtar Donetsk in this evening's 2014-15 UEFA Champions League Last 16 action from the Allianz Arena. We'll have both team's starting line-ups with you in just a couple of minutes. Stay tuned.

18:42. The first leg between Bayern Munich and Shakhtar produced only nine shots (8 for the Bavarians, 1 for the Ukrainians), the lowest tally for a Champions League game this season. We couldn't be in for another dull game of few chances tonight, could we?

18:40. Guardiola added: "I am very optimistic, I have already said that we will win this game and I have not changed my mind. We are playing at home and we will have success. Perhaps there will be surprises for us, we do not know yet what kind of game they will play - defensively or not. Tomorrow we will have to win the game, we know this. If we lose tomorrow, the Champions League campaign is over for us. Unfortunately just one of the two teams will be allowed to progress and I am confident that it will be us."

18:38. Bayern boss Pep Guardiola, who twice won the competition with Barcelona, has insisted their opposition tonight would run them close for the Bundesliga title if they were in the German first division. "I'm certain they'd be title candidates here," said Guardiola of the Ukarine side. "It will be a major problem if we do not reach the quarter-finals," he continued, with the 2013 winners having reached the last eight a total of seven times in the last 10 seasons. "I am a young coach but I know what to expect, but I know what would happen if we do not go through to the next stage. I am the coach of a really big club and I know that it is a problem if we don't progress to the quarter-finals or the semi-finals, even the final. That is part of the business and I am prepared for it."

18:35. They are, however, unbeaten away from home in the UEFA Champions League this season. Finishing second in Group H behind FC Porto, the Pitmen took two draws and a win on their travels in the group stage. They drew 0-0at Athletic Club, won 7-0 at FC BATE Borisov and drew 1-1 in Porto.

18:32. Their Ukranian opposition are slightly less esteemed on the European stage. This year marks only Shakhtar's third appearance in the round of 16 in the club's history, though all of those appearances have come inside the last five campaigns. They have only once progressed past this round, when they made the quarter-finals in 2011.

18:28. Did you know? The only time Bayern have ever been eliminated from a European competition after drawing the first leg 0-0 away from home was in back 1981 against eventual winners Liverpool. The Germans have been successful on their other five occasions. In fact, Bayern have won all but two of the 19 UEFA ties in which they drew the first leg away from home, the second exception being AC Milan in the 2006/07 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

18:25. Tonight's match referee will be Scotsman William Collum. The 36-year-old is a Scottish Premier League registered official, who took charge of his first UEFA Champions League match in September 2010, as Copenhagen beat Panathinaikos 2-0. He oversaw Shakhtar's 0-0 draw with Bayer Leverkusen in last season's group stage, in addition to Bayern's 1-0 group stage win at CSKA Moscow this season. Here's an interesting, but largely meaningless statistic, of the 23 UCL ties he has taken, only four times have the winners been the away team.

18:22. Shakhtar coach Mircea Lucescu told Uefa.com that he is not ruling anything out tonight: "In my opinion Bayern are the world's strongest football team at the moment. They have an advantage on us. Their team is also superior to ours, but football does not follow logical rules. In football, anything can happen. We simply want to sell ourselves and play good football. They have six world champions among their players, and leading figures like [Franck] Ribery or [Arjen] Robben. They have promising young players like [David] Alaba. They have experienced players like Xabi Alonso. We are taking them very seriously, of course."

18:18. Team News: Taras Stepanenko has returned from suspension for the visitors, who will be without Brazilian playmaker Bernard, who remains out with an ankle injury. Shakhtar could be without three full-backs, Sergei Kryvtsov, Yaroslav Rakitskiy and Ivan Ordets, who all missed out in their 2-2 draw with Metalist due to minor injuries. Brazilian Alex Teixeira dropped out of that game with food poisoning and is also a doubt for tonight.

18:16. Team News: The Germans, who did the double last season will see Xabi Alonso serve his one-match suspension for two bookings in the first-leg, whilst defensive midfielder Javi Martinez and Thiago Alcântara are both out with knee injuries. Centre-back Medhi Benatia is a doubt, despite returning to training earlier this week after a month out.

18:15. Team News: Five-times winners Bayern are likely to remain without Philipp Lahm, as he recovers from a broken ankle. The 2014 World Cup winning skipper is closing in on a return not featuring in the Bundesliga since Bayern’s 4-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. The 31-year-old underwent surgery on the injury last November, after fracturing his ankle in training, but is now closing in on a return after taking part in individual training sessions. However, he is not expected to feature fully again for a few weeks.

Bayern Munich vs Shakhtar Donetsk

18:12. As a result, the bookies have the Ukranians as huge outsiders. Sky Bet have priced Shakhtar Donetsk as the biggest outsiders of any of the team left in the Last 16 to win at the Allianz Arena, at 16/1. But with Bayern having not scored an away goals, Shakhtar are at least 6/1 to qualify, with a scoring draw priced at 17/2, enough to see them through.

18:08. Shakhtar have the odds stacked against them, having never won a Champions League game against a German side. In their last four UCL meetings with German teams, they've failed to score whilst Bayern have yet to concede at home in this competition so far in 2014-15.

18:05. That meeting in Lviv was the only time these two times have met, but Bayern have beaten Ukranian opposition four times out of four attempts previously on home turf - winning five of 11 in total.

18:02. These two sides last met three weeks ago - drawing 0-0 in the first-leg at the Donbass Arena in a poor game. The performance was a poor one on Bayern's part, but Shakhtar will be happy enough knowing that they now have the opportunity to exploit the away goals rule. The only real drama was the sending off of Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso for a second yellow card offence, bringng down Costa when the striker was through on goal. For a full review of that dull draw, click here.

17:59. In their last outing, Shakhtar were denied a victory by FC Metalist Kharkiv's 92nd minute equaliser. Oleksiy Dovgiy handed Metalist the lead in the 18th minute, before Miners' captain Diego Srna made it 1-1 from the spot on the verge of half-time, after Dmytro Ryzhuk was given his marching orders for a foul inside the area. Luiz Adriano's 73rd minute looked to have given the away side the win, but Vladimir Priyomov popped up to earn his side a point late on.

17:56. Shakhtar Donetsk currently sit second in their domestic league, the Ukranian Premier League. Seven points behind 1st-placed Dynamo Kiev, Mircea Lucescu's side have not tasted defeat since October 31st - though that stat is slightly skewed by the fact that they had nearly a three month break from the 5th of December to the 28th of February. In that gap, they played a number of friendlies against various sides - winning two, drawing two and losing two.

17:52. Pep Guardiola's league-leaders met with Hannover 96 in their last league game, emerging 3-1 winners as their battle to retain the Bundesliga title stays strong. Things don't go to plan early on, as they fell behind to Hiroshi Kiyotake's 25th minute effort beyond Manuel Neuer. They responded well as Xabi Alonso's free-kick beat Ron-Robert-Zieler within three minutes. In the second-half, Thomas Muller struck twice, slotting past his compatriot before heading in a decisive third to give Munich a deserved win.

17:48. Tonight's hosts, Bayern Munich, have been flying in all competitions this season. They come into the game in fine form, sitting comfortably atop of the Bundesliga, a huge 11 points clear of second place having lost just one game all season. That solitary loss was their crushing 4-1 defeat to Vfl Wolfsburg in which Kevin De Bruyne and Bas Dost both grabbed braces in the first game of the Rückrunde, back in January. After drawing 1-1 with Schalke in the successive game, the Bavarians have since won their last five consecutive league games - including a thumping 8-0 win over Hamburger SV and a 6-0 victory away at SC Paderborn.

17:45. Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of this today's game. This evening, Wednesday 11th March, sees Bayern Munich host Shakhtar Donetsk in the Last 16 second leg of the 2014-15 UEFA Champions League. This evening's game kicks off at 7:45pm, but until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up, commentary and analysis. Make sure you stay following.