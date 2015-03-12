Bayer Leverkusen - VfB Stuttgart: Schmidt wary of league table illusion

Despite the distance between their respective league positions, when Roger Schmidt's Bayer Leverkusen side host VfB Stuttgart on Friday night, the home side will be cautious of reading too much into the fact their opponents are bottom of the Bundesliga table.

"Nobody should judge Stuttgart by their league position" - Roger Schmidt

A win can move Leverkusen - temporarily at least - into third place above Borussia Monchengladbach, but Schmidt has spoken of remaining wary of the threat Stuttgart can pose. "Nobody should make the mistake of judging Stuttgart by their league position,'' he said in a press conference. The Leverkusen head coach was resolute about the idea of a side playing better when their backs are against the wall. "It's never easy to play against a team who are fighting for their place in the league, while Stuttgart have a strong team and you can't fail to notice an upwards trend," Schmidt said.

It must be difficult to retain focus and not take their eye of the ball around the BayArena this season, as Leverkusen sit amongst the Champions League places and potentially on the brink of a Champions League quarter-final tie. Schmidt's side take a 1-0 lead to the Vicente Calderón next Tuesday where they face a tough test against the Spanish champions Atlético Madrid, and are full of confidence after a comfortable 3-0 win over SC Paderborn in the Bundesliga last time out.

"We can recover, and that gives us strength" - Florian Klein

For Stuttgart and coach Huub Stevens, desperation is beginning to call as they sit firmly at the bottom of the Bundesliga table, five points adrift of safety. They will need all the resiliance and fight they showed in coming back from 3-0 down to rescue a draw against Leverkusen last time out, and midfielder Florian Klein says it shows their strength and tenacity. "It was a crazy game,'' he said. "But we know from that game that we can recover from going behind against such top teams and that of course gives us strength.''

Despite their dismal position in the Bundesliga, their form has shown glimpses of offering a chance at salvation. They have picked up two draws in their last two league fixtures - 1-1 against Hannover 96 and 0-0 with Hertha BSC respectively. It seems unlikely on the face of it, but if Stevens' side could manage an unlikely win over Leverkusen on Friday night, in this tightly-contested Bundesliga campaign it won't take much for them to turn their season around.