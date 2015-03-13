Espanyol - Atlético Madrid: Visitors look to put disappointment to bed

Estadi Cornellà-El Prat will play host to Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid side on Saturday afternoon, as Espanyol prepare to face last year's La Liga champions.

"That would give us a lot of confidence" - Salva Sevilla

For Espanyol midfielder Salva Sevilla, the emphasis is on bouncing back after a goalkeeping error last week consigned his side to a defeat against Real Sociedad, and he admits that a win against the current La Liga champions would be a huge boost. "Striking an opponent who is the reigning league champions and that would give us a lot of confidence out something positive. It would be a good punch,'' he said on rcdespanyol.com. "(We will) try to recover the level of confidence because I am convinced that we move forward.''

Espanyol are having a reasonable season and will be confident that they are comfortably free of the drop zone moving into the last 12 games of the campaign, so the pressure is off. Despite that, head coach Sergio will be hoping that a win at home to Atlético can give their fans something to celebrate.

"We have to win to keep in the running" - Fernando Torres

Three points for Simeone's side this weekend is a must, as Atlético have steadily begun to lose pace with La Liga front-runners Barcelona and Real Madrid. As a result, Atlético striker Fernando Torres has placed the emphasis on getting three points against Espanyol. "We have to win because we need to keep in the running, given the position we're in,'' the striker told Marca. "We all know how important what comes after this. If we beat Espanyol, we'll boost our league position and take greater confidence into the following match. Everything hinges on our next game.''

A late goal from Valencia last time out meant Atlético had to settle for a 1-1 draw and, more importantly, just a point, as they fell seven points adrift of Luis Enrique's Barcelona atop La Liga. Ahead of their second leg Champions League last 16 tie with Juventus next week - and with just five points taken from their last four games - Simeone and his players know the importance of three points on Saturday afternoon, as Atlético's hopes of retaining their title begin to fade.