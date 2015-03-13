SD Eibar - Barcelona: Enrique's side look to maintain La Liga lead

With Luis Enrique's Barcelona side set to face SD Eibar at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium on Saturday evening - but with bigger games on the horizon - you would perhaps be forgiven for suggesting the La Liga leaders might take their eye off the ball.

"For me there's only one game" - Luis Enrique

On Tuesday night Barcelona will face Manchester City at the Camp Nou in a second leg tie that promises to be a real firecracker of a game. With this in mind, one would expect Barcelona not to break out into too much of a sweat against Eibar this weekend, but coach Enrique insists their focus is squarely on the La Liga game. "For me there's only one game, and that's the Eibar game," he assured. "Eibar are dangerous, both because of where we're playing them and their need for points."

Enrique is right to be cautious, particularly with the La Liga title race so tight. Barcelona's 6-1 hammering of Rayo Vallecano last weekend has seen them move into first place at Real Madrid's expense, but with just one point the difference, and their rivals lurking, Barça cannot afford to take their foot off the gas. One would expect Lionel Messi, Luis Suaréz and Neymar to be as explosive as normal.

"We're not here to joke or swap shirts" - Gaizka Garitano

For head coach Gaizka Garitano, the relisation that his side are in need of La Liga points will do nothing to calm the nerves ahead of a game against a blistering, in-form Barcelona. At least on the outside, Garitano has shown his defiance, emphasising the importance of a win for the club. "Another league win for Barcelona doesn’t change their history a great deal, while the future of our club is at stake. We’re not here to joke around or to swap shirts at the end of the game," he said.

Garitano is right to be defiant in the face of a seemingly impossible task, with survival the main worry for Eibar this season. Presently, his side sit fourteenth in the league table, but with no win since the turn of the year they are just three points clear of the chasing pack, with every point vital. Sadly for the fans inside the Ipurua Municipal Stadium, it seems unlikely the league leaders will be in the mood to let them have any.