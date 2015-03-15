Getafe CF - Real Sociedad: Moyes hoping for first away win

When David Moyes' Real Socieded arrive at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez to play Getafe CF on Monday night, the travelling supporters will be praying their side can win their first game on the road this season.

"Real Sociedad play good football" - Pablo Franco Martín

Getafe boss Pablo Franco Martín will hope his players can inflict futher misery on the visitors, however, as his side look to pull themselves further clear of the relegation battle below them. In a press conference, Martín accepted that Sociedad will be a real test of his side's credentials despite their struggles away from home. "Real Sociedad is a very talented team, who play good football," he said, but further insisted that if his side played to their true potential three points would be their for the taking on Monday night.

It would be a valuable three points at that. Despite being thirteenth in La Liga with 29 points, the tightly-contested nature of Spain's top flight means that Martín's side are not entirely safe, just four points in front of the sides battling to survive the drop. If they can consign Sociedad to another away defeat, however, the Getafe fans will sleep easier knowing their side are one step closer to remaining in La Liga for another season.

"Put ourselves in a strong position to finish eighth" - David Moyes

Moyes has spoken about his side's struggles away from home this week, and how he believes Socieded can capitalise on their good form to finally stop the rot on the road. "It's very disappointing that we are talking about not winning away from home, but it will change," Moyes said. "We need to try and win at Getafe. If we can win at Getafe, win at Cordoba, we can put ourselves in a strong position to try and finish eighth," he continued, focusing on looking up the league table and not below.

For a side that has flirted with relegation for much of the season, an eighth place finish would be excellent for Sociedad, and also indicative of the job that Moyes has done at the club. Sociedad have lost just one of five games - including a 1-0 win over Espanyol last weekened - but their away form is a concern: Moyes' side are the only team not to win on the road in La Liga this campaign. They will have to get that monkey off their back against Getafe on Monday night if their top-eight aspirations are to be realised.