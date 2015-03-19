Dinamo 0-0 Napoli: First leg victory proves catalyst for win

Serie A side Napoli progressed to the quarter-finals of this season's Europa League after an entertaining goalless draw with a spirited Dinamo Moscow.

Both sides had chances to break the deadlock but were foiled by a mixture of inept finishing and good goalkeeping, with Gonzalo Higuaín's perfect hat-trick in the first leg proving decisive.

The visitors were clearly looking to add an away goal to ensure safe passage to the next round, and threatened from the first few minutes of the match.

First Christian Maggio, wearing the captain's armband in place of the benched Marek Hamšík, failed to connect with an inswinging corner inside the six-yard box.

Moments later, Belgium's Dries Mertens saw a powerful effort cannon back off the underside of the crossbar while former Real Madrid man José Callejón was also denied by the woodwork in a frantic first 20 minutes.

Man-mountain centre-half Chris Samba thought that he had pulled Dinamo back into the tie around the half-hour mark as he nodded a free-kick past Mariano Andújar in the Napoli goal, but it was ruled out due to a marginal offside call.

Aleksandr Kokorin had another header ruled out shortly after, but on this occasion the offside flag was more obvious. The Russian striker fired a snapshot half-volley over the bar in the second half, while Balázs Dzsudzsák's long-range drive was easily held by Andújar.

Higuaín passed up the game's best chance with half an hour to play. The Argentina striker somehow conspiring to lift the ball over an open net after goalkeeper Vladimir Gabulov misjudged the opportunity to rush out, leaving himself stranded as Higuaín missed.

Former Germany forward Kevin Kuranyi headed over in the final moments but there was no significant late rally from the hosts, despite the Dinamo keeper coming up for a corner in the last minute of stoppage time.

The result was an expected one, and Napoli boss Rafa Benítez is unlikely to be any more than satisfied with progression as he looks to win his second Europa League title in three years.

Dinamo, meanwhile, will switch their attention from the European game to the domestic scene, where they have slipped to ten points behind leaders Zenit in the Russian Premier League.