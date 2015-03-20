Atlético Madrid - Getafe CF: Hosts hoping to inspire return to domestic form

As Atlético Madrid, led by manager Diego Simeone, prepare to host Getafe CF at the Vicente Calderón on Saturday afternoon, the home fans will be hoping their midweek success will inspire a domestic return to form.

"Right now our life is La Liga, our most important game is the Getafe one" - Diego Simeone

Simeone's side finally dispatched Bayer Leverkusen on penalties on Tuesday night, after winning the second leg 1-0 and taking the game to extra time. Friday's draw for the quarter-finals set up Atléti against their arch-rivals Real Madrid in a potentially mouth-watering tie, but Simeone has refused to look past this weekend's La Liga game. "In reality, I am thinking more about Getafe," Simeone said. "There are three weeks left, almost a month, and there will be plenty of time for you to have fun talking about a game of such magnitude," he added. "But right now our life is La Liga. To keep battling so we are able to stay in the fight with Valencia and (fifth-placed) Sevilla. We have to be clear that our most important game right now is the Getafe one."

It seem as though hopes of a consecutive La Liga title have fallen firmly by the wayside in recent weeks after a poor run of results, and now Atléti fans must turn their attention to securing Champions League football for next season, with a Sevilla and Valencia also battling for a spot. A 0-0 draw with Espanyol last weekend leaves Simeone's side in fourth place, Valencia a point above them in third. Three points against Getafe this weekend is a must as Rojiblancos to get their domestic campaign back on track.

For Getafe and manager Pablo Franco Martín, the focus is on steering themselves away from the relegation zone - with every point vital in the battle for survival. Four teams and four points separate Getafe from the drop zone, and Franco Martin will feel that a couple more wins for his side should be enough to secure their place in La Liga - at least for another season.

A 1-0 home defeat against a resurgent Real Sociedad did not help Getafe's cause last weekend, but two wins in their last four games - against Córdoba (1-2) and Espanyol (2-1) respectively - have the fans feeling that the worst of the season is behind them. With the battle to stay out the relegation places so tight, Franco Martin cannot be sure that his side are safe just yet - but, an unlikely away win at the Calderón this Saturday would almost do it.