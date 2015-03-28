Scotland - Gibraltar: Tartan Army hopeful of all three points against ultimate underdogs

The next match in Scotland's quest for EURO 2016 qualification is upon us, as minnows Gibraltar travel to Hampden Park with Gordon Strachan's men hoping to avoid any slip ups and claim all three points.

Scotland will have a spring in their step after securing a win by the slender of margins against Northern Ireland, who themselves have had a Euro campaign beyond expectations. Christophe Berra got his head on a cross in the dying moments of the friendly in midweek after both sides put in an uninspiring performance.

Gordon Strachan put out a team, most of which had little national game time, that also included new call-up Matt Richie of Bournemouth. The winger didn't have a world class debut but he did provide Berra with the winning goal, so he may have given his gaffer a tough choice for Sunday's qualifier.

Gibraltar on the other hand haven't had the best of qualification campaigns with 0 wins, 0 draws and 4 defeats but the GFA will be desperate to try and get a respectable score against Scotland and maybe even upset the Tartan Army.

The Gibraltar players definitely aren't household names, no disrespect, but as it's a match preview, it's worthwhile going through some of the names which may appear on the team sheet.

The Casciaro brothers both play up front, and Kyle is one of the top scorers for the national side. However, this isn't saying much as he is tied with two other players with one goal. Joseph and Roy Chipolina are tied on the most caps tally with 9 appearances. Both midfielders play their domestic football in Gibraltar with Lincoln Red Imps. It would be wrong to suggest that Gibraltar haven't won a professional game since their inclusion to UEFA in 2013, they beat Malta at home 1-0.

Although the prediction is for a comfortable Scotland home win (bookies say 1/200), there is a running joke that it'd just be like Scotland to have an off game. However we've been assured not to expect a shocker by those who've watched the new boys of European football in matches previous.