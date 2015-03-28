Netherlands 1- Turkey 1: Sneijder saves Oranje

A 1-1 draw in Amsterdam saw the Netherlands and Turkey ensures Guus Hiddink's side to remain in third place in Group A, still two points ahead of Turkey for a spot in the play-off round.

The match burst into life as early as the 9th minute when Wesley Sneijder's 30 yard drive flew narrowly wide of the near post in the first big chance of the many the Dutch had in another lacklustre match for Hiddink's side.

Turkey almost had their chance to draw first blood in the 15th minute as Caner Erkin was able to beat Gregory van der Wiel to send a sensational cutback pass into the path of Burak Yilmaz to shoot, only for Bruno Martins Indi to get his head to it to keep it from scoring. 20 minutes later, Turkey took a shock lead from Yilmaz. Following exceptional play from Gokhan Tore out on the left, Volkan Sen kept the pressure on after De Vrij's clearence wasn't good enough and was able to find Yilmaz, who took a step to his right and powered a shot past Jasper Cillessen, with the aid of a slight deflection to give Faith Terim's side the lead in Amsterdam. The Oranje had one more chance before halftime to equalize but De Vrij's shot was saved beautifuly from Babacan.

In the second half, Sneijder again had another chance to score as his ball was played to Klaas-Jan Huntelaar in which Babacan was able to get out of goal and get the ball before colliding with the striker. It then later fell to new man Luciano Narsingh and with the goalkeeper out of position, he scuffed his shot horribly as it failed to hit the target. More chances from Holland were coming in as in the 60th minute, the ball was played to Ibraham Afellay who unleashed an incredible half-volley from 35 yards out, prompting a fine save from Babacan as he tipped it over the bar, in which after that occured, Wolfsburg sensation Bas Dost came on to make his international debut for the Dutch.

10 minutes later, Mehmet Topal conceded a free kick with a foul on Afellay from close to 35 yards out, with Sneijder's powerful drive going towards the near post for equalizer, however the ball hit the back frame of the goal to count for the numerous chances the Dutch had in this match.

They would eventually go for the draw in the 90th minute as Sneijder's strike hits Huntelaar from outside and flies into the net going past Babacan and despite the result, Hiddink's side looked lackluster given the numerous chances they had on goal but was able to keep their first ever European Qualifier loss from happening. Despite, the poor result, Hiddink is surely under more pressure as another result fails to impress the fans in efforts to qualify for the tournament in France. The Dutch will now play a friendly against Spain in Amsterdam on the 31st, while Turkey will travel and play Luxembourg on the same date.