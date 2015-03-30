Kuwait 1-3 Colombia: Falcao scores as Pekerman's Tricolor avoid upset

Colombia secured another win on the road in Asia as goals from Abel Aguilar, Edwin Cardona and Radamel Falcao ensured they avoided upset against Kuwait and won their 6th match in a row.

Abel Aguilar got the traveling Tricolor fans going with a stunning free kick that left Youssef in goal with very little chance. The Toulouse midfielder struck it beautifully over the wall before it dipped to nestle in the back of the net.

Colombia continued to dominate attacking proceedings as they powered forward as a unit, making gaps in the Kuwait defence very prominent.

Yet right on the edge of half time as Jose Pekerman was ready to tell his players to push on and get a few more in the second half, Musaed Al Enazi scrappily got the ball past Ospina. The Al Qadisiya player booted the dipping corner through the feet of the Colombians and past a confused Ospina, conceding for the first time since November in a Colombia shirt.

Abdullah Al Buraiki sent Jose Pekerman's heart into his mouth as he looked to have beaten David Ospina with a fine striker as he probed the Colombia defence but the Arsenal keeper tipped the stinging shot onto the post to keep Colombia level.

Fredy Guarin responded with an equally powerful shot, driving it against Youssef hard after Falcao had pulled the chance back onto the edge of the 18-yard-box.

Yet a defence which has looked comfortable and organised since the World Cup leaked chances as Kuwait strode forward in hope of a shock lead. The back four mixed into a back five or a back three, with no leader telling the side to keep the shape at the back.

Johan Mojica, on in the 46th minute for Juan Quintero, provided a quick attacking outlet through the centre for Colombia - giving the Kuwait defence something to think about as Falcao moved into the channels behind.

The frustration of the Colombians showed, committing fouls high up the field, desperate to avoid a hugely unexpected result against a side they must be sweeping away if they are to win the Copa America.

Both Franco and Sanchez playing a deep line when on the ball forced the entire Colombian side to come and collect the ball at the halfway line rather than play with pace and cause problems for Kuwait.

With 15 minutes gone of the second half and little changed in terms of Colombian's creation of chances, Pekerman was expected to make changes but none came. Bocanegra missed an open header from a free kick but Falcao appeared to be in the best position, a few feet behind the Chivas player.

Fredy Guarin's powerful foot was unleashed as Los Cafeteros began to dominate proceedings, with Youssef only able to catch it on his second attempt. Yet as soon as Colombia's first chance within the box arrived, they couldn't apply the finish that has seen them score 13 goals in their last 5 games.

As so often in games lacking quality, it took a moment of magic to split the sides who had been even for so long. Edwin Cardona, half time substitute for Cuadrado, feigned left before cutting inside from 30 yards out and curling a sublime shot into the side netting of the near post.

To carry forward the form of previous games, however, Los Cafeteros needed more. Radamel Falcao showed why he is well renowned as one of football's greatest assets. Receiving the ball with four players closing in on him he drove through them all before forcing the foul inside the box to earn himself a penalty.

El Tigre secured his 3rd goal of the international friendlies with a penalty worthy of the £240,000 a week he is reportedly on at Manchester United. A rocket of a penalty that forced the goalposts to shake as it bounced back out of the top corner at which it was aimed, such was the power of it.

Pekerman's side finally got into their stride, ridding memories of the poor start to the first half. The entire team combined well to break the Kuwait defence and get the ball in the box but couldn't make it count.

Falcao almost made a chance seemingly gone worth talking about as he volleyed a chipped ball to the right flank into the box for his teammates to attack. Youssef jumped high to claim it well though.

The Colombians finished the final preparation game ahead of the Copa America this summer with a result that should have been better. Yet for Jose Pekerman's side to come back from a very disheartening end to the first half and a bad start to the second shows signs of the side improving as a knock-out team.

Los Cafeteros will have been disappointed to have conceded with their defensive record one of the high points since the World Cup but the international friendlies this week have seen Radamel Falcao back to goal scoring ways and the team show they are capable of reproducing the form of last year in 2015. Kuwait can be pleased with their performance as a whole, having scored and closed out the Colombians for extended periods.

Chile calls now for Colombia. The Copa America waits. Tricolor have scored 9 and conceded one in their two games in 2015 and now need to prove themselves as one of the big South American sides by winning the Copa America.