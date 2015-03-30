Roy Hodgson: "Harry deserves his chance, we are taking the game seriously"

With 18 goals in the Premier League so far, Harry Kane earned himself a call up to the England first team ahead of the fixtures against Lithuania and Italy. The Spurs hit-man came on for his national team debut against Lithuania, bagging a goal with his very first touch after entering the fray. As the Three Lions gear up to face Italy in Turin, Harry Kane is set to be handed his full debut as he lines up alongside captain Wayne Rooney.

Hodgson told the media today, "It'll be nice to see Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney playing together from the start. Harry deserves his chance. We're taking the game seriously."

The three lions' boss went on to praise the 21-year old's form, saying, "It's exciting that he has done well in the Premier League and hopefully he can bring his form into the England team."

Wayne Rooney then highlighted the importance of the friendly against Italy and says England have become more aggressive: "Tomorrow will be a good test and we are looking forward to it... You want teams to look at England and think, 'we know we have a tough game'... We want them to think it is going to be physically hard."

England will face a tough test from the Italians and will hope to set the record straight after the 2-1 defeat in Manaus at the World Cup.

