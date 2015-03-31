Italy 1-1 England - As It Happened
Townsend celebrates his brilliant strike
21:55. As Wayne Rooney has spoken, it's time for VAVEL to leave you to drink your tea and realise that you've probably wasted the past 2 hours watching England. It's been a pleasure, not a joy, covering England's draw with Italy tonight for VAVEL UK and I hope that, despite the lack of action, you enjoyed it too.

England play the Republic of Ireland in their next game on June 7th in another international friendly. This was their first real test and it took them till 50 minutes to really get into the game in Turin. The result could and should have been better according to Rooney but it was only Townsend who got on the scoresheet, even if it was with a sublime finish past Gigi Buffon.

The Three Lions will be pleased with the result despite chances to go ahead after Pelle's first half goal. You can read more about the game in just a few minutes with a match report on VAVEL UK.

I'll leave you with Roy Hodgson's quotes on tonight's friendly which in truth, was a typically boring friendly. Thank you for joining me, you can tweet me at @HarryRobinson64 - Goodnight.

"In the second half we had a really good control, but very disappointed first half. I thought the atmosphere was dead, both teams were guilty of falling into practice match atmosphere.

"In the second half we got back to the standards, the high standards, I would like to think any team going to win it would be us.

"Michael Carrick did very well, that is his position. I experimented first half with Phil Jones and he did very well defensively. Phil Jones then stepped into centre back and did very well. It was an experiment but we have to do that in these games. There might be a time where we need a Phil Jones type in that position in midfield.

"Both Andros Townsend and Ross Barkley turned the game. Barkley was was very brave. An outstanding talent and I have got to say a word about Andros. We needed someone to do something a bit of special and he has come up with the goods.

"It means a lot to us. It is no mean feat, to come to Italy and get a result, especially to take the game to them like we did. We are indebted to Andros. I haven't forgotten the first half, we can't allow that to happen. I don't think anything was good enough. We were lucky they were pretty tame as well. It keeps the momentum going."

21:50. Wayne Rooney called Michael Carrick the best player on the pitch:

"I think we deserved to win it. We had the better chances. Italy were the better team in the first half, partly because of ourselves, and second half we dominated.

"Overall we are pleased with the draw and it keeps us on an unbeaten run since the summer. I thought the best player on the pitch by a mile was Michael Carrick when he came on. He dictated the play for us and was the difference between the two teams.

"It is a friendly, we are missing players, but a good chance for the players who came to give the manager something to think about."

21:47. Andros Townsend has been speaking to ITV about his great strike:

"I was delighted. It was a difficult game and hard to break them down. It was going to have to be a strike from 25 yards to score today. It was all us after the equaliser and we had chances for the equaliser.

"It is a good result against Italy on their home patch. It was a nightmare to be at the World Cup and not play because I was injured. The manager stuck by me through the tough times and every time he has shown me loyalty I have repaid that."

21:45. Pelle celebrates his great flick-on that gave Italy the lead in the first half

Rooney can't quite convert Kane's cross

21:40. Delight yourself with some pictures of Townsend's wonderful strike:

21:37. It wasn't the ideal result for England and the heights of Harry Kane's debut on Friday weren't matched. Despite Townsend's strike being something to savour it's disappointing to not see England take advantage of one of the chances created with the possession play that's saw them get successful results recently. It was England's first real test since their awful World Cup exit at the bottom of Group C and they failed in most aspects. Yet a draw away to Italy in Turin at the Juventus Stadium isn't a bad result for any of the World's sides so Roy Hodgson will leave Italy happy.

FULL-TIME: A late free-kick couldn't give England a late lead. A first half header from Graziano Pelle gave Italy a deserved lead but a stunning strike from Andros Townsend, his second goal in as many games for England, leave England with a draw away in Turin.

91' The young England boys make Italy work in the final minutes. Ross Barkley powers through 3 Italy players before Harry Kane pounces on a clearance and without a touch strikes the ball cleanly goalwards. Buffon collects it, it was too good to be true for Harry Kane.

90' 3 minutes added time

87' Substitution: Ryan Bertrand ON Kieran Gibbs OFF The Southampton full-back joined up late to the squad after players pulled out with injury and is rewarded for travelling the miles to Italy with 5 minutes of football as a substitute.

86' Andros Townsend goes on a fantastic run down the left flank on a great counter-attack with Rooney running in a central position. Townsend plays in he captain but his cross is intercepted well and Buffon calims the ball. 1-1.

84' Great acceleration from Antonelli but he can't test Hart and England look to attack again. Italy showing they could break away and stop England enjoying their night so much at any moment.

83' Nothing comes from the corner as usual for England. Set-pieces aren't really their strong suit. Only England voices to be heard at the moment and only England attacks to be seen.

82' The momentum is with England. Kyle Walker's cross is turned away for a corner, another chance for England to take the lead as Rooney takes it.

80' Another big chance for England there. Wayne Rooney gets through with only Buffon between him and the back of the net, he looks to play it through the Italy captain's legs but Buffon gets in the way and Italy regain possession. England looking the far stronger side now. 10 minutes to go.

78' GOAAALLLLLLLLLL! TOWNSEND SCORES A FANTASTIC EQUALISER! Quite superb from the Spurs winger. He takes two touches before striking it well past Gianluigi Buffon to bring England back in with a chance of a win. A real belter. 1-1.