Italy 1-1 England - As It Happened

England play the Republic of Ireland in their next game on June 7th in another international friendly. This was their first real test and it took them till 50 minutes to really get into the game in Turin. The result could and should have been better according to Rooney but it was only Townsend who got on the scoresheet, even if it was with a sublime finish past Gigi Buffon.

The Three Lions will be pleased with the result despite chances to go ahead after Pelle's first half goal. You can read more about the game in just a few minutes with a match report on VAVEL UK.

"In the second half we had a really good control, but very disappointed first half. I thought the atmosphere was dead, both teams were guilty of falling into practice match atmosphere.

"In the second half we got back to the standards, the high standards, I would like to think any team going to win it would be us.

"Michael Carrick did very well, that is his position. I experimented first half with Phil Jones and he did very well defensively. Phil Jones then stepped into centre back and did very well. It was an experiment but we have to do that in these games. There might be a time where we need a Phil Jones type in that position in midfield.

"Both Andros Townsend and Ross Barkley turned the game. Barkley was was very brave. An outstanding talent and I have got to say a word about Andros. We needed someone to do something a bit of special and he has come up with the goods.

"It means a lot to us. It is no mean feat, to come to Italy and get a result, especially to take the game to them like we did. We are indebted to Andros. I haven't forgotten the first half, we can't allow that to happen. I don't think anything was good enough. We were lucky they were pretty tame as well. It keeps the momentum going."

21:50. Wayne Rooney called Michael Carrick the best player on the pitch:

"I think we deserved to win it. We had the better chances. Italy were the better team in the first half, partly because of ourselves, and second half we dominated.

"Overall we are pleased with the draw and it keeps us on an unbeaten run since the summer. I thought the best player on the pitch by a mile was Michael Carrick when he came on. He dictated the play for us and was the difference between the two teams.

"It is a friendly, we are missing players, but a good chance for the players who came to give the manager something to think about."

21:47. Andros Townsend has been speaking to ITV about his great strike:

"I was delighted. It was a difficult game and hard to break them down. It was going to have to be a strike from 25 yards to score today. It was all us after the equaliser and we had chances for the equaliser.

"It is a good result against Italy on their home patch. It was a nightmare to be at the World Cup and not play because I was injured. The manager stuck by me through the tough times and every time he has shown me loyalty I have repaid that."

21:45. Pelle celebrates his great flick-on that gave Italy the lead in the first half

21:40. Delight yourself with some pictures of Townsend's wonderful strike:

21:37. It wasn't the ideal result for England and the heights of Harry Kane's debut on Friday weren't matched. Despite Townsend's strike being something to savour it's disappointing to not see England take advantage of one of the chances created with the possession play that's saw them get successful results recently. It was England's first real test since their awful World Cup exit at the bottom of Group C and they failed in most aspects. Yet a draw away to Italy in Turin at the Juventus Stadium isn't a bad result for any of the World's sides so Roy Hodgson will leave Italy happy.

FULL-TIME: A late free-kick couldn't give England a late lead. A first half header from Graziano Pelle gave Italy a deserved lead but a stunning strike from Andros Townsend, his second goal in as many games for England, leave England with a draw away in Turin.

91' The young England boys make Italy work in the final minutes. Ross Barkley powers through 3 Italy players before Harry Kane pounces on a clearance and without a touch strikes the ball cleanly goalwards. Buffon collects it, it was too good to be true for Harry Kane.

90' 3 minutes added time

87' Substitution: Ryan Bertrand ON Kieran Gibbs OFF The Southampton full-back joined up late to the squad after players pulled out with injury and is rewarded for travelling the miles to Italy with 5 minutes of football as a substitute.

86' Andros Townsend goes on a fantastic run down the left flank on a great counter-attack with Rooney running in a central position. Townsend plays in he captain but his cross is intercepted well and Buffon calims the ball. 1-1.

84' Great acceleration from Antonelli but he can't test Hart and England look to attack again. Italy showing they could break away and stop England enjoying their night so much at any moment.

83' Nothing comes from the corner as usual for England. Set-pieces aren't really their strong suit. Only England voices to be heard at the moment and only England attacks to be seen.

82' The momentum is with England. Kyle Walker's cross is turned away for a corner, another chance for England to take the lead as Rooney takes it.

80' Another big chance for England there. Wayne Rooney gets through with only Buffon between him and the back of the net, he looks to play it through the Italy captain's legs but Buffon gets in the way and Italy regain possession. England looking the far stronger side now. 10 minutes to go.

78' GOAAALLLLLLLLLL! TOWNSEND SCORES A FANTASTIC EQUALISER! Quite superb from the Spurs winger. He takes two touches before striking it well past Gianluigi Buffon to bring England back in with a chance of a win. A real belter. 1-1.

77' The corner leads to another corner and both are wasted, Just over 12 minutes left of this tight affair.

76' Ciro Immobile seems to be just offside but runs onto the searching ball over the England defence. The Borusia Dortmund striker tries to go alone with no one making options for him but Jones boots it out for a corner as he tries to cut back inside.

74' Substitution: Jordan Henderson OFF Ryan Mason ON I'd forgotten Henderson was playing... anyway Ryan Mason makes his international debut after cementing his place in the Tottenham team this season. Could he be the one to make the difference?

73' OOF! Rooney's got even closer this time. Harry Kane does well to knock it past his marker and into the six-yard box and Rooney does well in turn to get to the ball first at the near post but Bonuccio nicks it wide. England getting closer with every attack.

70' Rooney makes a fine strike which Gigi Buffon parries away. The two captains haven't met much this evening and that's the closest Rooney's got to Buffon's goal.

68' Substituion: Fabian Delph OFF Andros Townsend ON The Spurs regular replaces Delph who has been rather quiet this evening.

66' Substitution: Mirko Valdifiori OFF Marco Verratti ON Big worry for England as arguably Italy's finest young talent arrives on the field. Verratti has excelled for PSG this season and his physicality mixed with great technique and vision could cause problems for a shaky England defence.

64' Chiellini earns a roar of approval from his home Juventus crowd for a superb tackle on Ross Barkley. The Everton forward drives onwards from the half way line but fails to see a red-faced Wayne Rooney shouting for it and Chiellini sweeps the ball away. Missed chance for England... again.

61' England's work on the ball is far better now. Michael Carrick has yet to lose the ball since coming on 20 minutes ago.

60' Some senior faces on for Antonio Conte's side with Immobile the number one striker in the Italy camp usually.

59' Substitutions: Florenzi OFF Abate ON, Eder OFF Vazquez ON , Pelle OFF Immobile ON

58' England turning possession into questions and earn a free-kick. Much better play from the whole team, more like the england that is undefeated this season. Free-kick comes to nothing, however.

56' The England fans are singing for Michael Carrick. It seems they've always wanted him, he's bringing creativity to England's play now alongside Ross Barkley and England look a beter outfit now.

55' Substitution: Ross Barkley ON Theo Walcott OFF Barkley slips into the number ten role where he will be more comfortable than Walcott. Theo didn't get much service up front so it's hard to judge his play as a striker where he has 'always asked to play' according to Roy Hodgson.

54' England have another great chance in the area. Kane plays Rooney in on the edge of the box and with a nice touch the captain splays it wide to Kieran Gibbs who tries to place it with the outside of his boot and instead just hits it wide. Buffon covered his goal well. Italy keep their lead.

52' KANE! Oh, his shot is deflected wide. The Spurs striker does well to shove off his marker before blasting goalwards but a deflection sends it for a corner. The way the commentator shouted with glee would have sent someone looking away into celebration, the headlines aren't Kane's just yet.

50' @SamTheLost described Jagielka's clearance well from an Everton fan's point of view: And THAT is how you concede 5 goals to Dynamo Kiev

49' Really nice play from Italy and they shoud be 2-0 up. Joe Hart does fantastically to save but his work is undone by an awful no look clearance from Jagielka that falls right at the feet of Graziano Pelle. Yet the Southampton striker can't double his tally and shoots wide of an almost open goal, poor attempt.

48' Fantastic defending from Jagielka that almost matches the brilliant outside of the foot ball into Eder from Soriano.

45' KICK-OFF We're back underway and Kyle Walker is on for Nathaniel Clyne in a pre-planned substitution. Big 45 minutes for England.

20:45. 1 minute till the game restarts. A lot for England to prove in the next 45 minutes. Undefeated since the World Cup against teams they would rarely play in the competition, now they're playing a team who they did play in the World Cup and they're 1-0 down. A tactical change could be on the cards and Michael Carrick's introduction could be vital as he plays the 'Pirlo role'.

HALF-TIME: Roy Hodgson labeled this starting XI as an experiment and the fizzes and the buzzes of the reaction have yet to happen. Italy deserve their 1-0 lead that Pelle got from a Chiellini cross. Some good spells of possession from the 3 Lions but nothing brilliant to talk about and no chances except a Rooney long range shot that deflected onto the post.

45' One minute added time.

43' Substitution: Chris Smalling OFF Michael Carrick ON Smalling appears to be dazed and concussed so his Manchester United teammate replaces him as Jones slots into defence and Carrick takes his place alongside Delph and Henderson in midfield. England could really do with Carrick's incisive passing forwards so this could be a blessing in disguise as they chase the game.

41' England fans singing 'England till I die'. They may not die tonight but based on England's performance they might be in for a quick nap soon.

40' Yet after dominating possession in the first 30 minutes, England are giving away the ball too often now they are looking for an equaliser. This is only the second time they have had to do this since the World Cup and they're not keeping their style. Worrying signs.

39' Eder does well to pass wide to the oncoming Florenzi but his cross misses all his targets and England regain possession.

37' It appears Roy Hodgson has realised that in fact playing his best player in Rooney in his best position would be a sensible idea. Rooney has swapped with Theo Walcott to pait up front with Kane.

34' England have had the majority of possession in defence with Jagielka and Smalling the 2nd and 3rd highest possession players.

33' Wayne Rooney the only player really showing up for England, you wonder what he could do if he wasn't dropped back to midield and was playing up front where he played when he scored on Friday.

31' Kieran Gibbs picks up a yellow card for a poor challenge. England frustrated after going down for only the second time this season.

29' GOALLLL! Graziano Pelle of Southampton gives Italy the lead. ITALY 1-0 ENGLAND. Chiellini with some beautiful footwork to get past a flat footed Phil Jones - yes I'm really saying that - to send the ball past England lines and onto Pelle's head for the flick on past Joe Hart.

26' The captain, Rooney, has played the pass of the night so far into Walcott from the halfway line but good defending from Bonuccio stops the chance for Walcott.

25' Harry Kane has yet to prove a constant threat but as he so often shows, he has the striker's instinct. He's getting on the end of crosses despite a lack of real activity and you know that if there;s a chance, he will score.

23' The national anthem is out from the England fans again as they begin to grow into the game now. They've had 60% of possession so far but have yet to have a shot despite controlling the game.

21' It seems Theo Walcott has drifted on to the right side to help out Nathaniel Clyne who is having to cut inside everytime he recieves the ball. Could that be a change from the diamond for England?

20' OOF! Harry Kane climbs brilliantly to bring back a chance on it's way out for a goalkick. He heads it back inside with a brilliant climb in the air, before Wayne Rooney strikes from outside the box only for his shot to be deflected against the bar. England close for the first time.

17' England's defence is finally being tested for the first time since the World Cup. Italy attack again with an outswinging cross from Florenzi heading towards Darmian. Nathaniel Clyne defends well and earns a free-kick in his own box. The Three Lions are lasting so far but could the barriers be breached if Italy continue to probe?

16' GREAT CHANCE: Darmian powers down the left flank and heads into the box before drilling across to his teammate but Phil Jagielka intercepts well for an Italian corner,

13' Free-kick for Italy. An awful set piece from Italy, almost heading out for a throw-in but it justs comes for a Joe Hart goalkick.

12' England playing the patient game around Italy's box and continue to probe but Chiellini boots the ball out to break up the attack.

9' SAVE! Marco Parola makes an ambitious effort from 25-yards out to force Joe Hart into a good save. The England keeper punches away the resulting corner.

8' A typical friendly so far. Both teams very 'comfortable' in possession if we're being nice. Both quite boring and as of yet the Italian fans will be glad they didn;t turn up.

6' Italy have the first attack of the game but Pelle is called offside by the linesman.

4' Phil Jones, starting in midfield in a surprise move by Hodgson, is mopping up everything in the middle of the park, good start for the 23-year-old in an unfamiliar position.

2' Harry Kane still hasn't scored yet...

0' Georgio Chiellini has given Harry Kane a very firm, welcoming challenge to begin his full international debut.

19:45. KICK-OFF: We're underway in Turin as Eder and Pellepass it into the Italian half to begin the game.

19:43. Just a couple of minutes till kick-off at a not completely filled Juventus Stadium but both anthems have been belted out with gusto and you're following this international friendly with VAVEL UK - the international sports newspaper.

19:40. Of course, as ever, England's atrocious national anthem has to be sung over the top of the Italian whistles. I must say, the traveling England fans are doing very well to make themselves heard, as is Harry Kane who is expressionlessly singing away with them.

19:39. The players are walking out of the tunnel into the bright lights of the fantastic Juventus stadium dotted with the blue and white of Italy and England.

19:32. Roy Hodgson has been speaking to ITV about Harry Kane and Theo Walcott, "I hope to see both of them can reward the faith we have in them. Theo [Walcott] has always been asking to play there. Everyone has been waiting for Kane to start the game and the moment is here and he deserves it and now I'm just looking forward to watching him."

19:30. 15 minutes till kick-off at the Juventus Stadium in Turin.

19:23. Italy have won 83% of their last 6 matches against England with the last friendly ending in a 2-1 England win at Wembley and the last match ending in a 2-1 Italy win the World Cup in Brazil.

19:14. STAT: Italy's starting XI have scored just 12 goals between them.

19:06. STAT: Wayne Rooney, with 47 goals, has scored 30 more times than they entire Italy squad combined (17).

19:02. Out of that Italy starting XI, only one player played against England in Manaus in the World Cup last summer.

19:00. Just 45 minutes till kick-off now and a reminder of the teams:

England line-up: Hart, Clyne, Smalling, Jagielka, Gibbs, Jones, Henderson, Delph, Rooney, Walcott, Kane.

Italy line-up: Buffon; Chiellini, Ranoccia, Bonucci; Florenzi, Parolo, Valdifiori, Soriano, Darmian; Eder, Pellè.

18:59. Interesting stat from Opta on Twitter here; England have kept a clean sheet in nine of their 14 international matches since the start of 2014.

18:52. Phil has tweeted in saying "Phil Jones playing Regista will be quite something, otherwise I'm excited to see what the diamond can do"

What are your thoughts on the England line-up this evening?

18:45. CONFIRMED ITALY TEAM: Buffon; Chiellini, Ranoccia, Bonucci; Florenzi, Parolo, Valdifiori, Soriano, Darmian; Eder, Pellè.

Eder makes his second appearance for the Italian side after scoring on his debut against Bulgaria on Saturday. Starting alongside the Sampdoria striker is Southampton's Graziano Pelle, the only Italian player from the Premier League starting today.

18:44. CONFIRMED ENGLAND TEAM: Hart, Clyne, Smalling, Jagielka, Gibbs, Jones, Henderson, Delph, Rooney, Walcott, Kane.

ENGLAND SUBS: Butland, Green, Cahill, Bertrand, Walker, Carrick, Mason, Townsend, Barkley.

So it is indeed true that Phil Jones is starting in midfield alongside Jordan Henderson and Fabian Delph. Wayne Rooney starts behind Theo Walcott and Harry Kane who are the pairing up front in a 4-3-1-2 formation. Kyle Walker and Kieran Gibbs start either side of Chris Smalling and Phil Jagielka, the centre-back pairing.

18:43. Phil Jones is expected to start in an unexpected position, playing in central midfield. Here is the SkySports predicted line-up:

18:42. Harry Kane and Eder are both expected to start for England and Italy respectively and both scored on their debuts in the last few days. England captain Wayne Rooney spoke about Kane in his pre-match press conference alongside Roy Hodgson, "It's exciting for English football that Kane's doing fantastically in Premier League," said Rooney. "Hopefully that form continues in the England team."

18:40. Team news is imminent, we'll have it for you as soon as it comes out.

18:36. Watch all the highlights of the game in Manaus here:

18:34. The two sides met in the Amazon city of Manaus in the very humid air of Brazil and Italy turned out 2-1 winners with Mario Balotelli grabbing the winner. Claudio Marchisio opened the scoring with a low long range drive before Daniel Sturridge equalised through a Wayne Rooney cross but Balotelli's goal gave Italy their only points of the World Cup in Brazil.

18:31. Group C had three World Champions in Italy, England and Uruguay but Costa Rica were the surprise package who finished top of the group, beating Italy and drawing with England. Italy boss Cesare Prandelli was sacked after the poor run but Roy Hodgson kept his job as England boss.

18:27. Both Italy and England had poor World Cup runs in Brazil last summer and both were in Group C. Hodgson's men got just one point from three games to finish bottom of the group while Italy also headed out at the Group Stage, finishing third with three points.

Last Five Italy Games Bulgaria 2-2 Italy 28/03/15 Italy 1-0 Albania 18/11/14 Italy 1-1 Croatia 16/11/14 Malta 0-1 Italy 13/10/14 Italy 2-1 Azerbaijan 10/10/14

18:15. Antonio Conte's Azzuri could only draw to Bulgaria away from home on Saturday night, despite dominating the game. The three-time World Champions drew against Croatia as well with wins over the smaller European sides not impressing the Italian public massively.

18:11. While England have been flying since 2014 began to come to an end, Italy have had a few hiccups following the World Cup.

Last Five England Games England 4-0 Lithuania 27/03/15 Scotland 1-3 England 18/11/14 England 3-1 Slovenia 15/11/14 Estonia 0-1 England 12/10/14 England 5-0 San Marino 09/10/14

18:04. A 3-1 win over rivals Scotland will be remembered most vividly for England fans but it is in European Qualifying matches that their impressive results have counted and Roy Hodgson's side sit top of their qualifying group for France 2016.

17:57. England have been in impressive form since September, winning all five of their games and scoring 17 times in the process.

17:53. In senior international football in the past few days, Colombia beat Kuwait 3-1 with Radamel Falcao scoring a brilliant penalty in the second half. On Sunday, Scotland beat Gibraltar 6-1 and Shane Long scored a late equaliser for the Republic of Ireland to earn a draw against Poland. Wales thrashed Israel 3-0 in an impressive away win.

17:50. England U21s played Germany U21s in a friendly yesterday beating their rivals 3-2, read Jonathan Walsh's match report here.

17:40. Hodgson told media that Harry Kane would start and Wayne Rooney start, captaining the side as usual.

"I'm available [to name my starting line-up] but I won't," Hodgson told reporters. "Harry Kane will make his full debut and Wayne Rooney will captain the side. It is a time to experiment and look at other players. But you will have to wait until the game tomorrow to see my team. All friendly matches during qualification allow you to see where players are. It's an opportunity for players to impress both managers. It'll be nice to see Kane and Rooney playing together from the start. Harry deserves his chance. We are taking the game seriously."

17:34. Roy Hodgson told FA TV that he will field an experimental XI against Italy and that it is a chance for the fringe players to step their game up: "We’ve got a tougher test ahead of us against Italy and we will be playing that game with players we wouldn’t normally rely upon. There are an awful lot of people in the squad I count on that we’ve lost, but what it means is for those who are still with us, many who are relatively untried, there will be a chance for them to show that my faith in selecting them for this squad was justified."

17:30. Predicted XIs:

Italy: Sirigu; Barzagli, Chiellini, Bonucci; Antonelli, Candreva, Verratti, Bertolacci, Darmian; Zaza and Eder.

England: Hart; Clyne, Cahill, Jones, Bertrand; Carrick, Henderson, Delph, Barkley; Kane and Rooney.

18:27. That team news comes from VAVEL's preview of Italy - England which you can read here.

17:24. England team news: Four players have dropped out of the England squad since their 4-0 win over Lithuania on Friday night. Raheem Sterling, Danny Welbeck, Leighton Baines and James Milner all have injuries or slight knocks. Daniel Sturridge, Danny Rose and Adam Lallana all pulled out before Friday's game with injury as well. Yet The Three Lions still have a strong side available to them.

17:20. Italy team news: Antonio Conte has two key players missing for his side against England with both Andrea Pirlo and Claudio Marchisio having to pull out of the squad with injury. Liverpool's Mario Balotelli did not earn a call-up to the Italy side after poor goalscoring form in the Premier League this season. Marco Verratti will be hoping to further cement his place as Italy's key midfielder after impressing in recent matches. The Azzuri have a significant lack of goalscorers available to them and as such have scored just 7 goals in their last 5 games.

17:15. Good evening everyone from me, Harry Robinson. I'll be leading you through England's away trip to the Juventus Stadium for an international friendly against Italy. Kick-off is set for 7:45PM BST in Turin and it's another big night for Harry Kane.