Borussia Dortmund - Bayern Munich Live Result and Bundesliga Scores (0-1)

19:35. As Bayern Munich go ten points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, I'll leave you with this celebratory picture courtesy of the club's official Twitter. That's it from me - I've been Sam France, and I hope you've enjoyed today's Klassiker as much as I have. Thank you, and goodnight.

19:32. Pep Guardiola becomes the fastest coach to 50 Bundesliga victories with this one and, while Dortmund's crisis seems to be over, they have a mountain to climb if they are to catch up to the rest of the chasing pack.

19:30. It was always likely to be the case, Bayern taking the win thanks to Robert Lewandowski's first-half header. Dortmund improved in the second half but didn't have enough to get themselves back into the game, Marco Reus slamming their best chance wide around the hour mark.

Full-time: Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Bayern Munich

90+4' Sokratis brings Thiago down on the left wing, and the Spaniard takes his time standing over the free kick. Lewandowski holds the ball up, and the whistle blows the final whistle as Dortmund win the ball back. Bayern take this one!

90+3' Sokratis hurls a long throw into the area from the left for Subotic to battle Boateng for, but the Dortmund man's header bounces out for a goal kick. That should really be that.

90+1' A good delivery into the area towards Kagawa is headed away after a minute or so of sustained Dortmund pressure. Seven or eight Dortmund men in the Bayern half at all times now, but will it be too little, too late?

90' Four minutes of stoppage time.

90' Bayern keep the ball at the other end for some time with Gotze and Thiago controlling proceedings, and the frustration of the visitors is clear as they desperately try to break away. Rode makes sure they can't, bringing Mkhitaryan down from behind and receiving a yellow card for his efforts.

88' Dortmund have a free kick in a dangerous position thanks to a handball from Rode. Reus does fantastically to bend the ball over the wall and down towards the bottom corner but Neuer equal to it, making a truly superb save with his right glove, then managing to grab the ball with his left before an advancing yellow shirt can stab in a rebound. That might be the chance.

87' Schmelzer controls Sokratis' deep cross well on the left and plays the ball back for Ramos, but the forward is forced away from goal. Alonso stands on the right boot of Aubameyang inside the area and the Gabon forward goes down, but the referee can't see it through a throng of bodies. 50/50 decision, perhaps.

85' Dante fouls Reus on the right wing. Schmelzer's left-footed delivery is headed away and, while the ball eventually comes to Hummels in a small amount of space inside the area, his first touch is a heavy one and he slices his shot wide.

83' Reus looks to have fouled Dante as he escapes into the area but there is no flag as a long ball comes over the top, but Reus glances to the referee at the crucial moment and the ball bounces away off the back of his boot.

82' Things are getting a little more desperate for Dortmund as the clock continues to tick down. Bayern, conversely, are keeping their cool and running time down.

79' Anything you can do... Mario Götze replaces Müller, to be greeted by arguably the loudest noise of the evening. Not an especially warm welcome for Dortmund's fallen angel.

79' Last throw of the dice for Klopp, Henrikh Mkhitaryan coming on for Gundogan.

78' Schmelzer delivers a corner from the same side, and while it is not totally cleared at first, Kagawa's half-volley is charged down instantly.

76' Sokratis wins a corner over on the right, the Greek taking the set piece rather than attempt to take on a number of Bayern defenders closing in on him. Reus' delivery is easily cleared, as has been the case with just about every corner so far today.

75' Alonso is booked for an accumulation of fouls, the most recent a tug on the shirt of Kagawa.

74' Thiago's brisk footwork at the edge of the six-yard box wins Bayern their first corner in some time, but Subotic slices Alonso's delivery away. Poor corner from the former Real Madrid man, and it finds its way all the way back to Neuer.

72' Muller finds Lewandowski in a yard of space at the edge of the area, managing to dig a shot out under pressure which is instantly blocked. Reus commits his third or fourth foul of the half - how he hasn't been booked yet, only referee Kircher will know.

71' A hopeful long ball towards Reus almost causes problems for Bayern, but Neuer does brilliantly to leap above the forward and tip the ball away from him right at the edge of the area. The momentum of his run carries him out of the area afterwards, but there is no question of handball.

69' Thiago makes his return from a year-long spell on the sidelines, coming on for Lahm. Reus delivers a free kick in towards Ramos, whose header is straight at Neuer. His first save of the game.

68' Kagawa is straight into the action, exchanging passes with Reus inside the area, but the referee spots a foul and Bayern kill the momentum with the free kick.

67' Double change for Dortmund, Kagawa and Ramos on for Blaszczykowski and Kampl. Some extra firepower up front, and the guile of Kagawa, might be just the ticket for Klopp's men.

66' A quickly-taken free kick sees Reus escape the attention of the defenders down the right and he makes a better decision than Aubameyang, centering the ball to his left but the defence gets back to hack the ball away from goal.

65' Aubameyang breaks down the right after a mistake from Alonso in the centre of the park, but Boateng holds his ground and the forward skies his effort well over the bar.

62' Sokratis gets a lengthy talking-to from the referee after a foulon Bernat. Alonso exchanges passes with Lahm from the free kick before delivering the ball high towards the back post, but Weidenfeller gets above Dante to claim it.

61' Reus nearly makes me eat my words, breaking through down the right after being played onside by Benatia, but he slices his shot powerfully into the side-netting. Chance of the game by some distance for Dortmund - and still Neuer remains untested.

60' Half an hour to go. Dortmund have improved so far in the second half without doubt, but failed to do anything to suggest they are going to get back into this.

59' Aubameyang looks to put pressure on Neuer as he recieves a pass from Benatia, but the goalkeeper is typically unflappable and clears the ball towards the right flank as the Gabon man bears down on him.

58' First change of the night. Sebastian Rode comes on to replace the yellow-carded Schweinsteiger in the middle of the park.

57' Kampl is at the centre of the action again, checking back and delivering a clipped cross towards the back post with his right foot, but Bernat flicks the ball away from danger.

55' Kampl is working hard down the left, now winning a throw-in under pressure from Rafinha and Benatia. However, within 30 seconds he is flagged marginally offside, lazily wandering back into play as a pass is played towards him.

54' Gundogan shoots again from further out this time, but it is blocked somewhere inside a sea of bodies at the edge of the area. Blaszczykowski breaks into the area down the right, recieving a high ball but losing his footing and miscontrolling the ball out for a goal kick. Unlucky.

52' Signs of frustration as Reus fouls Bernat, jumping into him with some gusto. Perhaps Dortmund are simply looking to bore Neuer into going walkabout.

51' A Gundogan shot from the edge of the D spins a couple of yards wide of Neuer's right-hand post. Dortmund have threatened more in the first five minutes or so of the second half than they did in the whole of the first, but are still yet to test the Bayern goalkeeper.

49' Reus delivers a free kick into the area from deep and both Dortmund centre-halves go up for the ball. There is momentary panic inside the area before Muller is able to run the ball away towards the halfway line, but Reus stays back and manages to get across to slide the ball away from danger.

48' Hummels' attempt at kick-starting an attack comes to nothing as Bender miscontrols his pass forward and is forced to play it straight back. Reus goes down very easily under minimal contact from Boateng in the area, and the referee rightly dismisses his claims for a penalty.

47' Dortmund look to take a grasp of the second half as they did in the first, patiently keeping hold of the ball at the back as the game begins to warm back up.

46' We're back underway, as Bayern get us going in the second half. Götze is warming up in front of the Yellow Wall, and the cacophony of jeers which greets his appearance is frightening - Lewandowski hasn't had any of that.

18:35. The players are on their way back out, Dortmund taking to the pitch first.

18:32. Just so you aren't tempted to go elsewhere, Chelsea and Stoke are 1-1 at half time at Stamford Bridge. Eden Hazard opened the scoring with a penalty, before Charlie Adam nabbed an equaliser on the stroke of half time. From his own half. But this one is only going to get better in the second half.

18:30. Dortmund's response. Fair enough.

18:30. Not that it's put too much of a dampener on their spirits. Through thick and thin.

18:28. This is how Bayern reacted to the opener on Twitter. At this moment it looks like being the winner unless Klopp can do something drastic in the dressing room at half time. His side have been very much second best.

18:26. To anyone who thinks that this game doesn't matter - Bayern would seem to suggest otherwise.

18:23. So far, so predictable. Bayern weathered an early storm as Dortmund looked to assert themselves on the game, but the champions elect have looked imperious for the last half an hour. It had to be Lewandowski, didn't it?

45+1' Aubameyang has the hosts' first shot of the half, lazily slamming the free kick straight into the wall. The ball is cleared and that's it from us for the first half as the referee calls the players in for half-time.

45' One minute is to be added on at the end of the first half. Benatia acrobatically clears Subotic's dead-eye pass over the top for Aubameyang, before Alonso fouls Blaszczyowski.

44' Bayern keep the ball in safe territory around the centre of the pitch before breaking forwards as Dortmund step up to put pressure on the ball. An attempted shot from range from Muller is deflected and, with the power taken off the ball, Sokratis clears.

42' Alonso clears the ball towards Lewandowski on the left at the halfway line, but the forward can't bring the ball under control and lets it slip out for a throw-in. Had he brought it down cleanly, it might have been another two-on-two situation with Dortmund throwing men further upfield.

40' Dortmund, to their credit, are bringing the ball forward but haven't managed to do anything especially meaningful with it. Bayern's back three have stopped everything so far and so it proves again, Dante making a clean challenge on Aubameyang by the corner flag and clearing the ball upfield.

38' It had been coming for the last 15 minutes or so. Dortmund have barely had a kick, and now they really are going to have to come forward to get themselves back into this game. Bayern's threat on the break is only going to increase.

36' Lewandowski plays Muller in down the left and though the Germany forward's attempt is saved by Weidenfeller's legs, the ball loops up and Lewandowski rises highest to nod the ball into the empty net.

36' GOAL! It's Lewandowski on his return to Dortmund!

35' Kampl holds onto the ball a fraction too long and an attempted Dortmund breakaway breaks down on the left wing - had he looked up, Blaszczykowski was in some space down the right, but Kampl gives the ball away and is then flagged offside.

33' Alonso's attempt isn't a bad one by any means, despite a small slip from the midfielder as he strikes the ball. A motionless Weidenfeller watches the ball curl just around his left-hand post.

32' Another free kick in a threatening position for Bayern. Lewandowski's hold-up play is superb as he holds onto the ball for Muller, who looks to find room for a shot from 25 yards and is fouled by Gundogan, almost perfectly centrally to the goal.

31' Close! Bayern work their way down the left with some intricate passing at the edge of the area, and Schweinsteiger's measured cross from just inside the area evades both Muller and Lewandowski.

29' A quick break in play as Rafinha receives some treatment following that challenge from Schmelzer. Looking back, the referee's decision not to give a penalty for the Brazilian's challenge on Kampl was probably the right one.

28' Kampl is bundled to the floor inside the penalty area as a cross comes in from the right, but Rafinha is not penalised for the perceived offence. Schmelzer is the next player to go into the book, raking his studs down the calf of the Brazilian moments later.

26' Possession of the ball continues to switch hands repeatedly in the centre of the park, but Bayern look to be taking something of a hold on the game. No clear-cut chances for them, but Dortmund haven't had a meaningful attack in some time. Offside call is correctly made against Muller.

24' Alonso's delivery from the resulting free kick is nodded away by Sokratis at the first attempt, and the visitors are happy to play the ball all the way back to Neuer who, surprisingly, is inside his penalty area.

23' Pep isn't happy with his team as they struggle to assert any dominance on proceedings. Bernat comes into the action for the first real time down the left, beating Blaszczykowski with a body feint and winning a free kick near the left corner. Dangerous position.

20' Bayern look to take some of the sting out of the game, keeping the ball inside their own half but being hounded off it as soon as they go forward. Blaszczykowski puts in a heavy, but legal, challenge, before Aubameyang sees yellow for a challenge which was equally heavy and considerably less legal, following through into Schweinsteiger.

18' Right on cue. Schweinsteiger brings Bender down and, although it wasn't the worst foul we've seen so far, referee Kircher has had enough. Yellow card for Schweinsteiger.

17' Dante is the next man to commit a foul, climbing all over Aubameyang to win a header as a Bayern attack breaks down. Moments later, Blaszczykowski puts in a nasty challenge on Schweinsteiger - things are starting to hot up here, and a first yellow card looks to be just around the corner.

16' Alonso looks to trip himself up in trying to catch up with Reus, and ends up dragging the Dortmund man down as he falls. No yellow card despite some vociferous protests from Reus' teammates, and Schmelzer's delivery into the area from the free kick is easily cleared.

15' Hummels' attempted ball forward in search of Aubameyang is badly overhit from around the centre circle, and it drifts out for a goal kick. Even he isn't catching that one.

13' Lewandowski hits the back of the net for the first time having been played through on goal by Muller, but the whistle had already gone for offside. It's a correct decision from the linesman - just - but a delicious finish from the striker, lofting the ball over the stranded Weidenfeller from some distance.

12' Reus wins a free kick from Schweinsteiger, holding onto the ball inside his own half and drawing Bayern's midfield general into a slightly clumsy foul near the byline.

11' Rafinha finds Muller down the right but the Germany man is forced into a corner by the harrying Schmelzer and the move breaks down.

9' Lewandowski is penalised for fouling Subotic as he looks to latch onto a high pass down the left wing. The visitors are in the game now, but being forced to hurry their passing by Dortmund's high-intensity passing game.

7' Muller has Bayern's first chance and tries to lift the ball over Weidenfeller, who had rushed out. His cute chip beats the keeper but doesn't have enough power to beat the defence, Subotic getting back to hack the ball away from the goalline. A warning for Dortmund from Bayern's first real spell on the ball.

5' Kampl looks to have escaped down the left after Bender's slide-rule pass through the defence, but the Slovenia man is flagged offside. The hosts have bossed the first five minutes, Bayern being allowed no time to settle.

4' Blaszczykowski goes down under some pressure from Bernat at the right corner of the area and, while three quarters of the stadium cries foul, there is no question of a penalty and no complaining from the yellow shirts.

3' Gundogan amd Reus look to combine through the centre but the former's pass is slightly underhit, and Reus can't reach back to bring it under control.

2' Dortmund's first foray forward down the left comes through Kampl and Blaszczykowski, but Benatia manages to tackle the Pole at the edge of the area and win a goal kick.

1' We're off! Dortmund get us underway, launching the ball downfield but Dante is on hand to mop up. Slightly scrappy start, with possession changing hands multiple times in the first minute.

17:30. We're about to have a minute's silence for the victims of the Germanwings air disaster ten days ago. Both teams in arms around the centre circle.

17:29. A handshake, a cheeky smile and a hug for Pep and Klopp. Lovely.

17.27. A sea of yellow and black flags in the Südtribüne, and three huge banners of views of the stadium greet the players as they line up. It just doesn't get old.

17:24. This is the immediate scene in the Westfalenstadion right now - will we get a show from the Yellow Wall today?

17:21. Less than ten minutes to go before kick-off in Der Klassiker today and the teams are making their way onto the pitch. El Clásico it ain't, but this is a huge, huge match in European football. Auf geht's!

17:18. Manuel Neuer made a huge error in Bayern's last game, allowing Raffael to score in a shock 2-0 victory for Borussia Mönchengladbach. Here he is warming up.

17:15. Meanwhile, with 17-goal Arjen Robben ruled out with a stomach injury, former Dortmund man Robert Lewandowski will be Bayern's biggest goal threat on his old stomping ground. Alhough he does have 'only' 13 goals in the league this season, as José Mourinho will attest the lethal Pole is a big game player if ever there was one.

17:12. Let's take a look at the dangermen for the two sides today. Dortmund's Marco Reus has been involved in nine goals in his last eleven matches against Bayern (five goals, four assists). Bayern need to shut him down if they are to take the three points here.

17:09. This match is the last in a busy day of Bundesliga action, and if the earlier games are anything to go by we could be in for some goals here today. Why not check out the match reports for today's earlier games while you wait?

17:04. Since the Champions League Final of 2013, Dortmund and Bayern have taken it in turn to win each match. Bayern took the last game 2-1 at the start of the season - is it Dortmund's turn?

17:00. Dortmund will be looking to replicate the form which took them to an impressive 3-0 victory over local rivals Schalke last month, according to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

"We should take our derby victory against Schalke as a model for Saturday's game," said Aubameyang, who scored in that game. "We must try to approach the Bayern match with the same attitude."

16:57. Of course, there are some things which are more important than football and today's game will be preceded by a minute's silence for the victims of March's tragic Germanwings air disaster.

“Bewilderment and grief have been our constant companions since the fatal day. We mourn with the families in Haltern and all those affected by this appalling disaster. We offer them our deepest sympathies and condolences,” said Bayern president Karl Hopfner.

16:54. Hoping to rain on Dortmund's parade will be this lot - the first Bayern fans are in the stands at Signal Iduna Park, and you can be sure they aren't going to be quiet.

16:51. The visitors will be without a host of first-team players today, and Klopp believes his side can take advantage of this.

"Ribéry, Robben and Alaba are amongst the fastest players in the squad," he stated. "When you lose tempo, you have to change some things around. We will think about how Bayern react to that."

However, the Dortmund manager isn't getting ahead of himself ahead of a huge challenge for his team. “If I am not wrong, Bayern will have Müller, Götze and Lewandowski available in attack. I have heard of worse attacking line-ups.

16:46. Bayern's boo-magnet Mario Götze only makes the bench today, but he maintains he won't be fazed by whatever reception the Dortmund faithful have in store for him.

"I don’t think much will have changed," Götze started. "You have to live with it. I’ve already been through it a couple of times. It’s normal."

“It’ll be a very exciting match, a meeting between equals", he continued. "It’s the biggest game of the year for us in the Bundesliga, and I’m feeling good about it.”

16:42. A chilly afternoon here in Western Germany, around eight degrees and it's set to get colder as the evening goes on. This was the scene on Dortmund's bench a little while ago - Aubameyang's headwear might be a little suspect, but the yellow shirts look relaxed.

16:38. Bayern Munich starting XI: Neuer, Alonso, Dante, Benatia, Lewandowski, Rafinha, Boateng, Bernat, Lahm, Müller, Schweinsteiger. Subs: Thiago, Pizarro, Gaudino, Götze, Rode, Reina, Weiser.

16:35. Borussia Dortmund starting XI: Weidenfeller, Sokratis, Subotić, Hummels, Schmelzer, Gündogan, Bender, Błaszczykowski, Reus, Kampl, Aubameyang. Subs: Kehl, Kagawa, Mkhitaryan, Ramos, Langerak, Ginter, Dudziak.

16:32. In stereotypically efficient fashion, both lineups have already been announced - coming right up...

16:3o. So, with an hour to go until Borussia Dortmund - Bayern Munich kickoff, any predictions? Bayern the clear favourites at this stage, but this is the Bundesliga - anything can happen...

16:25. According to Opta, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have taken the most shots in the league, with Dortmund on 336 and Bayern ahead with 363. They also have the two stingiest defences, allowing just 223 and 172 shots on their own goals respectively. Proof that, to an extent, Klopp's side has suffered some dreadfully bad luck.

16:20. Messrs. Götze and Lewandowski might be the most high-profile duo to have crossed the Bayern-Borussia divide in recent years, but they are not alone. The aforementioned Hummels, in fact, was a youth player at Bayern before moving North-West to Dortmund. He made just one Bundesliga appearance for 'FC Hollywood' in his time at the club, against a Mainz side under the management of one Jürgen Klopp.

16:15. However, the in-demand centre-half had earlier failed to commit his future to the Bundesliga runners-up, refusing to rule out a move abroad.

"Everyone knows how much I like Dortmund, but I also want us to have a powerful team which has a powerful approach," he said in an interview with Kicker.

"I think a foreign move would be good for both personal and footballing development, so it could well transpire that I'd someday like to move abroad. It's definitely not the case that I am saying I will definitely go," Hummels stressed.

16:10. One of the things Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke was talking about in the interview below was defender Mats Hummels, repeatedly linked with a move to Manchester United in recent months, with some suggesting the defender had promised to join Louis Van Gaal's Red Devils.

"Just to be clear. This alleged "promise" is simply an invention... and that is saying it nicely," said Hummels on Twitter in response. So there.

16:05. A title decider this may not be, but don't let anybody tell you this match doesn't matter. As German newspaper Bild suggests, this game is still very much front page news.

16:00. The visitors would do well to heed Rummenigge's advice. After all, the Australians have a saying for such occasions - 'beware the wounded kangaroo'. The lovable marsupials can supposedly knock a man out cold, but Dortmund's front line still packs quite a punch as well. I'll show myself out...

15:55. Bayern legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has spoken about said injuries, but also warned that the Bavarians must be wary of complacency against a Dortmund team which is stronger than its league position suggests.

"One does not have to be a big prophet to know that Borussia Dortmund are not happy with their current position in the table," the ex-forward said.

"But they still have a chance for a Europa League spot. We have to prepare for that and the fact that it will be hard. It will be a difficult game and we have a lot of respect for our opponents.

"Alaba's injury is obviously very painful for us. But we cannot change it and it would be a mistake if Bayern started to lament now."

15:50. Of that group, both Alaba and Robben are set to miss a number of games with long-term injuries. Versatile full-back Alaba could miss the rest of the season having torn knee ligaments while playing for Austria, with Robben ruled out for 6-8 weeks with torn stomach muscles.

15:45. His opposite number Guardiola, meanwhile, is equally confident that his side can take the three points despite travelling to Dortmund with a heavily depleted squad.

"It's football, it's life. I trust my players, I've a lot of trust. We can manage it with the squad we have," Guardiola pondered. Franck Ribéry, Arjen Robben, Javi Martinez and David Alaba will all be forced to watch from the sidelines, while Thiago Alcântara can play "maybe a few minutes" as he fights back from a knee injury.

15:40. However, there is no such thing as an impossible challenge for Klopp, and the enigmatic coach believes his underdog side have enough to beat Bayern tonight, though he knows it will be difficult.

"We've got to try to beat Bayern and where that can take us in the league is secondary," he said. "Although we're 10th, and although there's a huge points gap between us, and although a lot is different compared to the past, it's still a Borussia Dortmund home game.

"I don't recall us gifting any of these games in the past. Gladbach have shown us how it's done. Wolfsburg have also beaten them, but it's not all that easy."

15:35. A simple statistic which would have been inconceivable at the start of the season - Bayern can more than double Dortmund's points tally with a win today. Double. As in, twice as many points. No wonder Klopp looks so bemused.

15:30. The two sides put aside their considerable differences over the international break, with both sides joining forces as Germany continued their progress towards Euro 2016 with a 2-0 win against Georgia. Dortmund winger Marco Reus opened the scoring, with Bayern's homegrown hero Thomas Müller adding the second. See, they can play nicely.

15:25. Let's take a look at the Bundesliga table going into this game. It's fair to say that the title race is all but done and dusted, but Dortmund continue to look upwards after their recent revival. Champions League qualification might be too big an ask, with the chance to catch up to local rivals and perennial bridesmaids Schalke possibly their largest remaining prize.

15:20. Conversely, Pep Guardiola had some thinking to do going into the barren, domestic football-less wasteland which was the international break after seeing his side slip to a 2-0 reverse at home to Borussia Mönchengladbach. An uncharacteristic mistake from Manuel Neuer helped Brazilian attacker Raffael score twice to hand Bayern only their second league defeat of the season.

15:15. Jürgen Klopp's men got an important victory under their belts in their last game with a hard-fought 3-2 victory at relegation-threatened Hannover. A brace from Lars Stindl threatened to spoil the party but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got a double of his own while former Manchester United man Shinji Kagawa added a third.

15:10. The last meeting between these two sides was way back at the start of November, ending in a Bayern victory at the Allianz. Marco Reus gave the visitors a half-time lead before a tidy finish from former Dortmund hero Robert Lewandowski and a late Arjen Robben penalty meant that the three points stayed in Bavaria. Check out the highlights below.

15:05. With Dortmund's well-documented struggles in the league this year, you could be forgiven for thinking that this game is something of a foregone conclusion. But form goes out of the metaphorical window when these two come together, and in any case their form at the minute isn't all that different - Dortmund have lost just one of their last eight in the league, and Bayern one of their last nine.

15:00. Hellow and welcome to VAVEL, if you're here that means you're all set for Der Klassiker, Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live in the Bundesliga! A fine choice. I'm Sam France, and I'll be guiding you through all the build-up, minute-by-minute action and analysis throughout the evening, with kickoff set for 17:30 UK time. Let's hope it's a good one.