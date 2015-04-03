Bayer Leverkusen - Hamburger SV preview: Knäbel reign begins

Roger Schmidt's men will be well aware that a change of coach can suddenly change a teams form and with Peter Knäbel taking the reigns of HSV for the remaining "Eight cup finals" called by Didi Beiersdorfer the pressure is right on for Bundesliga safety for the Rothosen.

Leverkusen have been one of the most eye catching teams of the season and have rightfully maintained their high position in the table whilst chasing Champions League football. Excluding an agonising penalty shootout defeat to Atletico Madrid, Schmidt's men have won six consecutive games; conceding none and scoring twelve in the process. A team which contains many ex-Hamburg players, with the likes of Heung-Min Son and Barcelona linked Hakan Calhanoglu, it is obvious that the away support will be hoping they don't do damage to HSV's survival chances.

Hamburg's form compared to their visitors couldn't be more different. They've failed to win since February and, with a recent managerial change, it is not looking good for the Red Shorts. The moral crushing late winner for Hertha two weeks ago proved the final nail in Joe Zinnbauer's coffin as HSV boss; the young coach was let go after a run of poor form. A name which many wouldn't have seen coming was that of Peter Knäbel, with the German coach moving from his role as sporting director. Thomas Tuchel has been tipped to take over the reigns at the end of the season and with a majority of the support backing him for a number of years it could be a no brainer for the board of directors.

The previous meeting between these two sides was one which the away side will be hoping to replicate, the now known-to-be-departing Van der Vaart's penalty in the first half sealed a vital three points for the Dino.