Eibar vs. Rayo Vallecano: Hosts Looking To Regain Form After Long Losing Streak

The 14th placed Eibar play hosts to the 11th spot in the league table, Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio Municipal de Ipurúa on Friday night with Los Ameros needing these three points for survival.

Before the international break, tomorrow night's home team was able to get a nil-nil draw with lowly Granada. It was not a very good match as there were 21 total shots with Granada recording 17 of them. Eibar's opposition should have really won that match but their finishing was extremely poor as only four ended up being on target. For Eibar in that match, just one managed to hit to trouble Oier Olazábal. This is a do or die situaton for Eibar as they are currently just three points above the drop zone. Five points seperate Eibar and the relegation zone. A win today would give them some much needed breathing room depending now how other results go this weekend.

Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano have had a very inconsistent season to date. After getting crushed at the Camp Nou by a score of 6-1, Los Vallecanos won their next two matches against Granada and Malaga -- both at home. In that first match, Rayo fell behind after just eight minutes off the clock. The second half of the match was completely different as the hosts just completely destroyed Granada by putting three into the back of the net. Bueno netted twice in eleven minutes as his second took the lead with Adri Embraba ending the match deep in stoppage time.

Only Angel will be out for Eibar in this match as he is currently suffering from Appendicitis. For Paco Jemez's side, Leo Baptistão will miss this vital clash because of a thigh muscle strain. Antonio Amaya and Roberto Trashorras are out for the visitors due to suspension.

This game is going to be won on set piece opportunities as both are pretty poor in the attacking third. If one side suddenly switches off and does not clear their lines properly, one of the clubs could find themselves down a goal or two.