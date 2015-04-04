TSG Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach: Die Fohlen Looking to Continue Impressive Form

TSG Hoffenheim host third place Borussia Mönchengladbach at the Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena in a clash between the third spot and the seventh place in the Bundesliga table.

It has been quite some time since M'Gladbach have lost away from home in the Bundesliga, in fact, you'd have to go all the way back to the 6th of February when they were defeated by Schalke 1-0. Since then, their form has been extremely impressive. Even though they drew their next two matches away from im Borussia-Park, their next match at the Allianz Arena might have been the most impressive victory of the season. The result would have surly turned heads around the globe as they defeated the reigning Bundesliga champions by a score of 0-2, which just does not happen. Per usual, the Bavarian club was controlling possession and created 15 shots, but Yann Sommer played spectacularly to keep the clean sheet.

Hoffenheim have been a bit of a Cinderella story this campaign as they currently occupy the seventh spot and are just one point behind Augsburg who take up the second Europa League spot at this time. Barzilian born attacking midfielder Roberto Firmino has been somewhat of a revelation this season. Although does not have the same goal output as he did a season ago, Firmino is a much more well-rounded footballer and was rewarded by being in Brazil's starting eleven for the first time this past international break. TSG have wonderful forwards and have more than one capable goal scorer. This is a major key to the hosts success this afternoon because Gladbach's defense will have to be constantly focused on the defensive side of the ball.

Luckily for the visitors, only Sezer is probably out of the squad but he is the only one who could miss the match as the rest of the squad is fully fit.On the other hand, Hoffenheim is a little bit more depleted as the hosts will be without four footballers including Strobi, Akpoguma, Bicakcic, and, Süle will all missing.

This has the makings of one of the better matches of the weekend with these two attacking football clubs. The one thing that might be the difference is if one side gets caught out on the counter by sending too many forward. Hoffenheim have given up a lot of goals so far this season and Gladbach could take advantage of that.