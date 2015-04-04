Roma 1-0 Napoli: The Giallorossi take all 3 points in nervous finish.

With 10 games remaining in the 2014/15 season, both teams will be desperate to take maximum points.

Roma could use some breathing space from Lazio who are finishing the season strongly and currently one point behind. The Giallorossi however will go into this clash without the injured Totti and Gervinho, this will make a win that much more difficult to achieve.

Napoli will be looking to keep themselves in contention for the remaining champions league play-off position on offer. They currently sit in 5th spot, 5 points behind Lazio in 3rd position and 1 point behind Sampdoria in 4th position. Napoli are in need of some form and this game provides the perfect opportunity to kick start a positive run to the end of the season.

First half:

Roma found it hard to string forward moving passes together early on in the match, with Napoli content to sit in their own half an block any free space.

As the game opened up, Napoli began to build attacking play through Mertens and De Guzman and they kept the Roma defense busy throughout the half. It would be Roma to produce the first real opportunity of the match with Pjanic sending in a free kick across the face of goal, only to elude both Astori and De Rossi.

De Rossi almost earnt himself a second yellow card early in the half with an accidental hand ball but the referee sympathized and gave a free kick to Napoli.

Napoli's first opportunity came on 22 minutes with a free kick right on the edge of the area. Ghoulham curling the ball straight to De Sanctis.

It would be Roma to break the deadlock on 25 minutes with Iturbe sending the ball wide to Florenzi who cut the ball back to an unmarked Pjanic on the penalty spot, slotting the ball in the bottom right corner.

Callejon found himself in space on 39 minutes, running onto a pass from Higuain directly into the penalty area and after turning 2 scrambling defenders he would square the ball to De Guzman whose shot was blocked by Manolas.

On the break Ljajic worked the ball well up against the left bye line. He made a run into the box, sending the ball high across the face of goal.

Second half:

The second half began much the same way as the first half ended, end to end football with Roma's defense being tested heavily.

De Guzman once again teamed up with Mertens on 54 minutes slipping him a through ball into the area, however De Sanctis was on hand to intercept the shot.

Mertens would again find himself in a shooting position on 64 minutes, David Lopez playing him wide but the resulting shot was sent over the crossbar.

Napoli continued to mount pressure with De Guzman making a run down the left side on 67 minutes, crossing the ball to a lunging Gabbiadini but his shot was off target.

Roma's defense were not getting any sort of relief with Mertens again turning provider on 79 minutes, finding Gabbiadini on the top of the area but his weaker left foot shot directed straight at De Sanctis.

Ibarbo stamped his mark on the game, playing a cheeky through ball to Iturbe on 88 minutes, trying to turn the keeper and a defender. His shot disappointingly hitting the side netting.

In a what was a frantic last 20 minutes, Roma escaped with all 3 points. Napoli did their best to equalise but just couldn't find a final ball to finish off all of their great attacking play.