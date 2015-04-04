Getafe v Deportivo La Coruna: Both Clubs Need the Points as Relegation Looms

Getafe host Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday evening at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez with both teams looking for the three points to extend the gap to the relegation zone.

Getafe are currently thirteenth in La Liga but they are only four points clear of Almeria in eighteenth. Getafe have won just two of their last six games and they will know that they can't allow that run of form to continue or there is a chance they will be playing in the Segunda next season. Getafe have been much better at home with eighteen of their twenty-nine points coming at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez including three wins in their last five home fixtures.

Pablo Franco's team will be without Karim Yoda, Juan Valera and Angel Lafita who are currently injured. Yoda and Lafita have combined for six goals this season for Getafe and El Geta will be relying heavily on Alvaro Vazquez to score the goals they hope will earn them three points.

Deportivo are currently seventeenth, just one point clear of the relegation zone. Depor are on a terrible run at present having gone six games without a win and Victor Fernandez will be well aware that things need to change quickly if his side are to avoid a return to the Segunda.

Deportivo will be without Alberto Lopo who is suspended as well as Diogo Salomao, Cezary Wilk and Helder Postiga who are injured. However, Isaac Cuenca and Laure have been named in the eighteen man squad that will travel to Madrid.

There doesn't look to be much between these sides but Getafe will come in as narrow favourites based on a respectable home record and better recent form. However, Deportivo are starting to get to the stage of the season where every point is invaluable and they will most definitely make things difficult for Getafe.