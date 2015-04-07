Barcelona - Almeria: League leaders look to extend lead at the summit

Barcelona will have the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table when they welcome a struggling Almeria to the Camp Nou on Wednesday night. Luis Enrique’s side restored their a four point gap with a narrow 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo on Sunday after rivals Real Madrid’s blistering 9-1 win over Granada earlier in the day. That was his side’s fifth consecutive victory and another win would be vital here with games against high-flying Sevilla and Valencia before a Catalan derby with Espanyol.

Almeria are also in desperate need of three points for completely different reasons, they are currently on a run of seven La Liga games without a victory and are just a point inside the relegation. A 4-1 defeat to Levante on Saturday was the final straw for the Almeria board as they parted ways with coach Juan Ignacio Martinez who only took charge back in December.

Miguel Riveria has brought in to replace him, Riveria has strong links with his opponents as he spent nine years in Catalonia before being sold in 2002. Riveria will have to put loyalties aside and will hope that his side can pull out a performance on his debut in the hot seat.

Javier Mascherano will return to the midfield after his suspension replacing Sergio Busquets who is beginning his own suspension. Jordi Alba will be missing as he continues to recover from his thigh injury which he sustained on international duty. Thomas Vermaelen is in with a chance of making his Barcelona debut after he joined in with first-team training on Tuesday, but is unlikely to start.

Fran Velez, Michel Macedo and Verza are out with injuries with the latter picking up a muscular injury in the defeat at the weekend. Sebastian Durbarbier and Mauro dos Santos will be suspended but Thomas Partey will be available for Riveria as he returns from his suspension.