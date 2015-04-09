Toulalan pens new deal with Monaco

Jérémy Toulalan has agreed a two year contract extension with AS Monaco which will keep him at the club until summer 2017

Thirty-one year old Toulalan, a former French international with thirty-six caps to his name joined Monaco in 2013 following a two year stint with Malaga. Toulalan has also previously ran out for hometown club Nantes and Lyon where he has enjoyed his most successful years of his career.

Toulalan has been a mainstay in the Monaco midfield making thirty-two appearances so far this season.

"I came here to reach the highest level possible. In my first year we qualified for the Champions League and this season we've played even better and got into the quarterfinals of that competition. It's been a great adventure and it has to continue. I want to help the younger players in my position and to be as effective as possible." was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Toulalan's renewal was followed by three others later in the day with Andrea Raggi and Nabil Dirar both penning new three year deals while goalkeeper Danijel Subasic put pen to paper on a new four year deal.

