1. FC Köln defender Paweł Olkowski will play no further part in Effzeh's season after breaking his foot in Sunday's match against Hoffenheim, according to various media.

The 25-year old suffered a broken foot in the tackle that saw Hoffenheim awarded a penalty and him a red card. The official diagnosis is a "scaphoid fracture" a report from kicker says.

A statement on FC Köln's official website read: "Effzeh right-back Pawel Olkowski suffered a broken foot in Sunday’s match against Hoffenheim and will miss the rest of the season."

Olkowski joined Effezh last summer from Polish outfit Górnik Zabrze on a free transfer. The eight time Polish international has been an ever present feature in the Köln defence this term with 27 Bundesliga appearances to his name as well as three DFB Pokal games. In 30 appearances he's played a part in five goals.

This weekend Köln travel to the capital to face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.