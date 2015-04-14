Juventus 1-0 Monaco: Vidal penalty gives Italians the edge after first-leg

Arturo Vidal's second half penalty was enough to give Juventus a slender advantage ahead of their second leg at Monaco in the Champions League quarter finals.

The decisive moment in this one arrived in the 56th minute when Alvaro Morata won a penalty for his team. A long ball was played over the top and Morata got the wrong side of Ricardo Carvalho who clumisly clipped the striker's heels. Vidal then stepped up to fire the spot kick into the top left corner right footed.

The match actually opened up quite early on in somewhat of a suprise as Morata could have scored himself just five minutes in when Andreas Pirlo dinked the ball over the top to him and although he was onside and in loads of space he blasted over from the corner of the six yard box.

Then just four minutes later Ferreira Carrasco wasted a great chance on goal as he hit tamely straight at Gianliugi Buffon from just ten yards after great work down the left from Martial.

Carlos Tevez was the man who got the best chance of the first half just shy of the half hour mark when he volleyed into the ground just six yards out after Claudio Marchiso found him with a delightful right footed cross from the left.

The second half was a more tight affair but Carrasco continued to carry Monaco's hopes as in the 54th minute he nearly got an assist. Goalkeeper Subasic threw the ball out to halfway where a two on two devoloped which saw half-time substiitue Bernardo Silva fed down the left only for him to go near post and give Buffon an easier save.

Three minutes later and the goal arrived courtesy of the penalty which the referee did award after some hesitation, although he did not send off Carvalho despite the defender being last man.

The closest Monaco could come to an away goal was in the 73rd minute when Dimitar Berbatov glanced a free kick just wide from six yards, but Juve ultimately held on for the narrow advantage going into the second-leg in France.