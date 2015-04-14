Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid Live result commentary and UEFA Champions League quarter final scores 2015

21:50 Thats it from us at VAVEL UK and our live coverage of this tie between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. I have been Danial Kennedy, you can find me at @Danialkennedy95 on Twitter and goodnight !

21:43. Atletico Madrid will be the happier of the two sides as they know that they can go to the Bernabeu and get something in the second-leg considering their recent record and it is definetly all to play for next Wednesday

21:39. It ends a stalemate in this UEFA Champions League quarter-final, Real Madrid who were fantastic in the first period still dominated in the second period but Atletico Madrid stood firm and grew in the second period with keeper Sotiriou taking the majority of the plaudits.

93' FULL-TIME Atletico Madrid 0 - 0 Real Madrid

93' Varane does well with his head to prevent Mandzukic getting anything on the ball

90' Three minutes added time

89' appeals for handball but Mandzukic's looks to hit Arbeloa in the stomach

88' Mix up from Casillas nearly comes to Torres but goes behind and the keeper does well from the resulting corner

88' Marcelo booked

86' good play from Torres goes into the back of Ramos appeals for a penalty but waved away by the referee

85' entering the last five minutes of the tie between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid and it looks to be heading for a stalemate unless someone can produce a piece of magic

84' SUB Arbeloa for Carvajal

84' Suarez booked

83' SUB Torres on for Koke

80' Turan went on a excellent run and nearly made an excellent pass but Carvajal blocked the move

79' Sergio Ramos and subsitute Raul Garcia booked

76' SUB Griezmann for Raul Garcia

75' SUB Benzema for Isco

75' 15 minutes still to play here at the Vicente Calderon, Real Madrid still look the most likely to score but will need something special to break the deadlock here

71' Mandzukic walking a fine line as he is blown up for another foul

68' scramble in the Atletico Madrid box with Benzema, Bale and Ronaldo but Miranda clears this time

67' Ronaldo and Bale look to play a clever one-two but Suarez clears

60' Reached the hour mark and still remains 0-0, Real Madrid are lacking the intensity that they had in the first and Atletico Madrid are beginning to get a foot into the his tie

59' Ball in from Turan looks for Griezmann but Modric defends well

56' Kroos hits a sweet effort but Sotiriou watches it all the way and collects it well.

55' Mandzukic - Booked

51' Mandzukic's face is covered in blood after Ramos' elbow which looks accidental and the Croatian is recieving treatment

49' Juanfran's ball in met by the head of Turan but header is just wide of Casillas' post

45' Second half is underway!

20:42 If the second period can live up to the intensity of the first we could be seeing another fantastic 45 minutes and hopefully some goals!

20:36 Real Madrid dominated from start to finish with Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez coming closest but Atletico Madrid are hanging in there with Petros Sotiriou been the best player on the pitch

20:32. Quite remarkable how this game remains goalless at half-time

45' HT Atletico Madrid 0 - 0 Real Madrid

45' Griezmann gets his head to the cross into the area but it is well over

42' Real Madrid break from the opposition corner with Varane ball eventually comes to Rodriguez who looks to get it back to Ronaldo but the keeper again makes another important stop

40' just FIVE minutes until half-time at the Vicente Calderon

39' good play sees the ball come to Modric but his attempt is just over the crossbar

37' Real Madrid defensive error comes to Griezmann but Casillas gathers with ease

36' sotinou produces another good save this time from Rodriguez corner came out to the Columbian who improvises with the shot with the outside of his boot but the keeper gest down to the corner to save.

35' 10 minutes left in the first-half, Real Madrid have pretty much dominated proceedings so far but Atletico Madrid have stood resiliant.

31' Bale hits a sweet shot from distance which was awkward for Sotiriou but he did well to plam it away

27' Real Madrid dominating the game at the moment but looking more composed on the ball and looking to be breaking down Atletico Madrid gradually

22' Ronaldo takes it but it was straight at the wall.

21' Another free-kick in a dangerous position for Real Madrid

17' Bale puts the cross in but Godin heads it behind and then clears the resulting corner

13' typical derby tackles flying in left, right and centre this time from Marcelo

11' Bale tries to flick it to Ronaldo but the ball wouldnt settle for the Portugese forward

9' Ronaldo has a free-kick 35 yards out but keeper manages to keep hold of the stinging strike.

6' Real Madrid have started very well with Bale having the best opportunity so far and will be looking to capitalise on the early pressure.

3' Big chance for Bale as he was put through one-on-one with the keeper and Sotiriou blocks well.

2' Carvajal has the first chance of the match when hit Rodriguez's flick towards goal but Sotiriou catches with ease

19:45. AND WERE OFF.

19:42. Both Atletico and Real Madrid are out on the pitch, kick-off is moments away!

19:41. The atmosphere is electric inside the Vicente Calderon with the players prepared to come out the tunnel.

19:40. five minutes until kick-off it is prediction time! both sides have a great chance of gaining the advantage here but I think Real Madrid will edge it out 2-1.

19:32. Both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are currently warming up on the Vincente Calderon pitch, a turf Real Madrid havent won on in the last three attempts.

19:28. FACT- Atletico Madrid are undefeated in 19 of the last 21 Champions League matches (including qualifiers)

19:10. Despite their recent record at the Vincete Calderon where they havent won on the last three occassions, I think that Real Madrid will have enough to get the win tonight. There top trio should be too much but there is the typical cliche that the formbook goes out the window when it comes to a derby.

18:58. Real Madrid SUBS: Pepe, Khedira, Navas, Arbeloa, Jese, Isco, Illarramendi

18:56 Atletico Madrid SUBS : Moya, Tiago, Garcia, Niguez, Gamez, Torres, Gimenez

18:55 Real Madrid starting XI: Casillas (C), Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo, Modric, Kroos, Rodriguez, Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo

18:52 Atletico Madrid starting XI : Sotiriou, Juanfran, Miranda, Godin, Siqueira, Turan, Suarez, Fernandez (C), Koke, Griezmann, Mandzukic

18:45. There is just a little over an hour until Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid kick-off. Team news to follow shortly

18:30. Real Madrid have a fully-fit squad with no concerns whatsoever, Gareth Bale has been named in the match day squad and looks set to start after he missed the victory over Eibar at the weekend due to injury.

18:25. Raul Garcia is only real doubt for Atletico Madrid with striker Mario Mandzukic confirmed to start by Diego Simeone after being out through injury. The Croatian is fully expected to start up top with Antoine Griezmann with Fernando Torres dropping to the bench.

18:15. Atletico Madrid hero Fernando Torres was full of praise for his manager and former team-mate before Kick-off.

He said: "It is his (Simeone) character as a player and his character as a coach that drives the team. He knows we are a team that needs to know what we are about, our weaknesses and our strengths, but above all our weaknesses so we can then implement our qualities. We don't have the options that Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern (Munich) or Chelsea have, we cannot drop points and make up for them later. We are a team that plays at our limit."

18:10. Carlo Ancelotti spoke of his sides and his own aspirations to clinch a 11th European title.

He said: "We are not obsessed with Atlético, we just want to reach the semis. Our dream is to win an 11th European Cup. Sergio Ramos's goal [in Lisbon last May] is an unforgettable memory but now we are focused on the present and dreaming of another title.

"We will play to win but we also recognise that two draws could be enough. It's a very even tie and we have a 50% chance. This doesn't change our intention of playing to make the most of our players' quality. I'm lucky because I have a fantastic squad. But personality and courage are important in these kind of games.

"Simeone is a great coach, he's proved that. I like him very much and he's one of the best in the world. For me, it's an honour to compete with him – and also a problem. Atletico are very tough opponents because they have fantastic defensive organisation, but they are not our bogey team. Even so, we have total respect for them as they fight from the first minute until the last. I'd like to see my team competing till the end."

18:05. Diego Simeone spoke before the match dismissing his side’s current record against Real Madrid.

He said: "The two teams are different because of the qualities of their players. This is also a different game from last season, with players on both sides who weren't involved in the Lisbon final. They have more individual talent than us in several positions. I don't look at previous matches because this one is going to be different – it will be played with real intensity.

"They have extraordinary players and we respect the ability of them all. We cannot choose our opponents, but I admire Ancelotti as a man – he doesn't change his words whether his team win or lose. It's a source of pride to compete against the best and Carlo is one of them."

18:00. the most historic meeting between these two sides in recent times came back in May in last year’s Champions League final. Diego Godin gave Atletico Madrid the lead in Lisbon before a late Sergio Ramos header forced extra-time. Goals from Gareth Bale, Marcelo and a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty sealed Real Madrid’s 10th European triumph.

17:55. Atletico Madrid have had the upper hand in the most recent meetings between these two sides. Atletico Madrid have won the last three competitive meetings between the two at the Vincente Calderon aswell as keeping three clean sheets. The most recent was back in February with goals from; Tiago, Saul, Antoine Griezmann and Mario Mandzukic sealed a 4-0 victory for the home side.

17:50. Carlo Ancelotti has come under some heavy scrutiny from the Spanish press recently for Real’s poor league form but luckily for the Italian it looks to be on the mend. Like Atletico Madrid their slump came at the beginning of March with a draw to Villarreal, defeat to Athletic Club and topped off with a 2-1 defeat in the El Clasico before the international break. They bounced back with 9-1 demolition of Granada, a win away to Rayo Vallecano and a comfortable 3-0 win over Eibar at the weekend which has left them just two points off the leaders.

17:45. Atletico’s league form has begun to pick up again after a run of three draws at the beginning of March against; Sevilla, Valencia and Espanyol saw them lose ground on Real and leaders Barcelona. Victories followed against; Getafe, Cordoda and Real Sociedad however a slip up at the weekend with the 2-2 draw away to Malaga has seen gap between them and tonight’s opponent’s stretch to seven points.

17:40. Real Madrid's Champions League performance this campaign has been just as impressive as their opponents winning all their matches in the group stages of the competition and won comfortably in the first leg of their last 16 tie with Shalke thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo. It was a different story at the Santiago Bernabeu just managing to scrape through to this tie after a late goal from Klaas-Jan Huntelaar was enough to give the German side a unexpected 4-3 victory.

17:35. Atletico Madrid's form in the Champions League has been excellent this season finishing top of Group A ahead of Juventus and winning five out of a possible eight. They faced a stern test in the last round losing the first leg to Bayern Leverkusen but a goal from Mario Suarez and then a winning penalty from Fernando Torres in the shootout was enough to see them pass into the quarter-finals.

17:30. Hello and welcome to the live commentary of Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid for Vavel UK! My name is Danial Kennedy and I will be guiding you through this derby clash in the quarter-final stages of the UEFA Champions League!