Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Madrid: Champions League clash blown wide open in thrilling draw

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid could not be separated after a thrilling encounter at the Vicente Calderon, which blows the second leg in a fortnights time wide open.

Daniel Carvajal had the opening chance of the half when a quick Real counter attack resulted in the Madrid born full back lashing a shot at Jan Oblak, but the young keeper made a good stop to deny Real Madrid an early lead. Gareth Bale should had made it 1-0 to Real Madrid when the former Spurs player was fed through on goal, but his shot was straight at Oblak, who did well to sprint off his line, and save the powerful shot in the 3rd minute. Real Madrid continued their pressure on their city rivals, as the away team controlled the opening 30 minutes with ease, something that hasn’t happened in a Madrid derby for quite sometime, had it not been for Atletico’s typical defensive style of play, Real Madrid would had taken the lead.

Oblak was called into action again when Bale fired from range, but the Slovenian keeper again made a good save. James Rodriguez had the best chance of the half when the Colombian playmaker tried an outside of the book effort from the edge of the penalty box, but Oblak once again was at the right place to make the save. Antoine Griezmann was played through on goal after a terrible Sergio Ramos clearance was intercepted by Gabi, allowing the Frenchman to storm on goal, but the striker decided to strike the ball first time, and the ball flew into Iker Casillas’ gloves in the 38th minute. Oblak came to rescue again for Atletico when Rodriguez found himself inside the penalty box after an incredible counter attack that was started by Raphael Varane, but Oblak brilliantly saved Rodriguez’s near post effort in the 42nd minute.

Things got heated between Sergio Ramos and Mario Mandzukic at the start of the second half when Ramos did brilliant to defend a long ball towards Mandzukic, but the Spanish centre back elbowed the Croatian striker in the face in the process, making a cut on the angry striker’s face. After sometime on the sidelines getting the injury dealt with, Mandzukic returned to the pitch, to add insult to injury, Mandzukic was booked for a flying elbow on Carvajal in the 55th minute.

Turan had a late chance for the hosts when the Turkish midfielder danced his way through the Real defence, but his final pass to Koke was intercepted by Marcelo, and from the resulting corner, Godin’s close range volley went inches wide over the bar in the 81st minute. In the dying minutes of the game, Mario Suarez tried an audacious overhead kick from inside the box, but Casillas did well to smother the ball to deny the midfielder.