Paris Saint-Germain - Barcelona Live Result and UCL Scores 2015

21:48. Unsung Hero: It's not often he's not awarded Man of the Match but had it not been for Suarez's goals, Lionel Messi would be all over that award. The Argentine was at the centre of everything for Barca and got the assist for Neymar.

21:45. Man of the Match: It has to be Luis Suarez - purely for his breath-taking brace in Paris. Even though he didn't too much else tonight, he popped up when it mattered and he's most likely put Barcelona into the semi-finals - the sign of a top striker.

21:39. We have just witnessed 90 minutes of absolute Catalan magic. Despite PSG's best efforts, they were just outclassed in every single aspect. Stunning goals aplenty, Luis Enrique and Co. got it very right tonight. Expect to see Barcelona close out this tie pretty sharpish at the Camp Nou.

FULL-TIME PSG 1-3 Barcelona

90'. Messi's great free-kick is tipped away by Ter Stegen, as Barca attempt to run down the clock.

89'. Big chance for Cavani! Lavezzi attacks with purpose, but Adriano pokes into the path of the Uruguayan, however Mathieu throws himself in front of the ball.

87'. A Neymar cross flies towards Messi's head, but Marquinhos gets there first.

83'. David Luiz gets something right for once, cutting out Suarez's square-ball for Messi.

81'. Despite Barca's dominance, you always thought PSG could grab one and they have now - through the luckiest of circumstances. Gregory Van der Wiel pounces on a wasted clearance to volley a cross back in, which flies in off the outstretched boot of Mathieu. Surely not game on?

GOAL!!!!!!! PSG 1-3 Barcelona (Van der Wiel, 81)

79'. And it gets better. Just when you thought it couldn't. Suarez is played through by Messi and the ex-Liverpool forward only goes and nutmegs David Luiz - AGAIN!! Suarez then curls it exquisitely past Sirigu. Definitely tie over. Adriano on for Martin Montoya.

GOAL!!!!!!!! PSG 0-3 Barcelona (Luis Suarez, 79)

75'. And Mathieu is instantly involved, intercepting Matuidi's Cavani-bound cut-back from the byline.

74'. Messi beats two players with breath-taking skill, but his shot is inches over. Meanwhile, Ivan Rakitic makes way for defender, Jeremy Mathieu, as Luis Enrique looks to return home with a clean sheet.

69'. And PSG almost have an instant response! Laurent Blanc's side break from kick-off and the ball is cut back to Cavani, who leathers a shot at goal - though Ter Stegen produces a magnificent save to keep it at 2-0.

68'. Oh my word. That is absolutely stunning by Suarez. The Uruguayan has been relatively quiet all evening, but he gets the ball by the corner flag, produces a mesmerising piece of skill to nutmeg David Luiz, before fooling Marquinhos and wrong-footing the star-struck Sirigu. Absolutely magical. Tie over?

GOAL!!!!!!!! PSG 0-2 Barcelona (Luis Suarez, 67)

65'. Adrien Rabiot is replaced by the recently-recovered Lucas Moura for the hosts.

59'. The Parisiens started the secondhalf the brighter side but now, not so much. They are defending and breaking down Barcelona's attacks very, very well however, completely suffocating the Catalans of space and fluency.

54'. Lionel Messi is booked for an uncharacteristic stamp on Marquinhos.

52'. Bad news for the Catalans, as Iniesta is being stretchered off holding his lower back, he's off for fellow legend and new captain, Xavi. It's the Spaniard's 147th Champions League game today - remarkable.

51'. PSG wonderkid, Adrien Rabiot tries a low shot at goal, but it's no problem for the Barcelona goalkeeper.

49'. Brilliant shot from Javier Pastore, as he makes space for himself, before hitting a fierce, low strike, but Ter Stegen parries it to safety.

SECOND HALF KICK-OFF

20:45. Stay tuned for the second half of this game, right here on VAVEL UK - kick-off is imminent. PSG 0-1 Barcelona.

20:35. It's been fantastic first half so far at the Parc des Princes, with Barcelona leading, through Neymar's composed opener. Crucial away goal - but PSG are by no means out of this game, they've had plenty of chances of their own. We're on course for an electrifying second half in Paris.

HALF-TIME

43'. Luis Suarez's first involvement is to put David Luiz on his behind, before almost scoring, via a deflection. Whilst attempting to save it, Sirigu hurts his arm. He's a big boy, though.

36'. Yohan Cabaye is booked for his troubles, for a rash challenge on Andres Iniesta.

34'. Cavani volleys from close range, but Ter Stegen is all over it.

32'. First booking of the night for Gerard Pique, as he brings down surrogate PSG captain, Matuidi. The hosts swing in a big free-kick, but the Barcelona defence is on-point and move forward as a unit, meaning that Edinson Cavani is miles offside when he heads wide.

28'. Big opportunity wasted, as PSG break through Lavezzi, before he squares it to the onrushing David Luiz on the edge of the box, but the latter isn't quick enough and he collides with Javier Mascherano.

26'. Neymar is on fire tonight, as the youngster dazzles the home defence with flash footwork, but his shot is weak and Sirigu claims it.

21'. PSG fans are seeing their progression hopes fade before their very eyes - their captain is down holding his leg. He is replaced by the already-doubtful David Luiz. Big 70 minutes for them now.

19'. Aaaaand.. Barcelona have their lead! Lionel Messi slides a defence-splitting pass towards Neymar and the Brazilian slots the ball calmly underneath Salvatore Sirigu for a vital away goal.

GOAL!!!!!! PSG 0-1 Barcelona (Neymar, 19)

16'. Neymar fires over from just inside the box. Good pressure being applied here by the Catalans.

14'. Oh, how close was that! The main man, Lionel Messi, bends a shot onto the post from the edge of the box!

10'. Matuidi is almost criminal just a couple of minutes later, giving the ball away in a terrible position - but PSG survive.

8'. Almost famous last words! Blaise Matuidi sends in a dangerous cross towards Javier Pastore, but the Argentine can't finish. Big chance wasted!

4'. Barcelona are absolutely dominating in every aspect so far, the hosts can barely get out of their own half.

KICK-OFF

19:29. Last night, the highly-anticipated Madrid derby ended in disappointing fashion - a dour 0-0 draw at the Vicente Calderon. Atletico have a job on their hands at the Bernabeu. Also, Juventus defeated Arsenal's conquerors, Monaco, courtesy of Arturo Vidal's late penalty. Hopefully we'll see more than one collective goal in tonight's two games.

19:27. This is among the final two first leg fixtures for this year's Champions League quarter-finals. In tonight's other game, Bundesliga steamrollers, Bayern Munich, travel to South-West to face Porto.

19:20. For the French outfit, Marquinhos starts alongside Thiago Silva in defence, as David Luiz isn't fit enough to start and makes the bench.

19:15. So let's have a quick look at the teams. Barcelona make three changes from the side that drew with Sevilla at the weekend - Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Javier Mascherano and Martin Montoya start in place of Claudio Bravo, Dani Alves and Jeremy Mathieu respectively.

19:10. Barcelona have arrived - and so to, has Neymar.

19:00. PSG's facilities and dressing room are absolutely fantastic - take a look inside..

18:45. Just an hour to go until kick-off at the Parc des Princes - and it looks ready. (Image via @GNev2)

18:44. The Barcelona bench reads: Adriano, Mathieu, Xavi, Rafinha, Bravo, Pedro & Bartra.

18:43. The PSG bench reads: Douchez, Camara, Digne, Luiz, Kimpembe, Lucas, Bahebeck.

18:41. BREAKING: Barcelona have announced their starting XI for the game. The lineup reads: Ter Stegen; Montoya, Piqué, Mascherano, Alba; Busquets, Rakitić, Iniesta; Messi, Suárez, Neymar.

18:40. BREAKING: PSG have announced their starting XI for the game. The lineup reads: Sirigu; Van der Wiel, Marquinhos, Silva, Maxwell; Rabiot, Cabaye, Matuidi; Lavezzi, Cavani, Pastore.

18:25. It's worth mentioning that a win in this tie would be huge for both sides. Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to reach their first ever Champions League semi-final, missing out by the narrowest of margins over the last two years. Barcelona broke the record of six consecutive Champions League semi-finals the year they knocked out the Parisiens, but they were denied a seventh last year, when they were eliminated by compatriots and eventual runners-up Atletico Madrid.

18:15. If you fancy a bit of light reading before the game, then have a look at the excellently-written preview for this fixture, by Danial Kennedy.

18:10. The visitors are without any fresh injury worries, but long-term absentees Thomas Vermaelen, Rafinha, Douglas and Jordi Masip all remain sidelined.

18:00. PSG are without Thiago Motta through injury, while maverick defender, David Luiz, is a slight concern, due to a hamstring injury. Add those to the suspensions to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and midfield lock-picker, Marco Verratti (too many yellow cards accumulated), and PSG have what you could call a selection crisis.

17:55. Barcelona manager, Luis Enrique, counterpart of Blanc for the night, is clearly full of respect for his opponents.

“You arrive in Paris and it’s familiar to us to play against them. From the start I have said that PSG are one of the favourites for the title.”

“We are as mature as we were then. That game, the result was not good for us, but we were close to getting a draw, we had chances. It’s a game we can improve upon.”

“It’s obvious that they have players out, but in the group stage Ibrahimovic did not play and they beat us. They are important players for them but they have a good squad and they can still make tricky for us.”

“The absence of Dani Alves doesn’t affect the tie. We will try to do the same and I have complete confidence in the player who comes in.”

“I like everything about my team, that why we are where we are. We can still improve.”

17:45. PSG assistant manager, Maxwell Scherrer also got across some of his thoughts.

“We don’t have anything to lose against Barça. We will do everything we can to get through to the semi-finals.”

“In the game in the group stage at home, what made the difference was our defensive aggression.”

17:40. Paris Saint Germain coach, Laurent Blanc spoke to the French media ahead of this game, revealing:

“We have learned lessons from the game in the group stage in the Parc des Princes. We will have to defend well not to concede at home.”

“We will try to not give them any space, but we also have to try and attack quickly.”

“Motta is running and that is good news, but I think it will difficult for him to play a part. Likewise, David Luiz is also recovering quicker than expected from his injury.”

“Messi is one of the best players in the world but we cannot just focus solely on him.”

“Sirigu could have work to do against Barça’s attack. I hope he has a great game.”

17:30. They also faced off in the quarter-final stage two seasons ago, when two draws saw the Catalans progress on away goals, courtesy of Pedro's late strike at the Nou Camp in the second leg.

17:25. These two sides are very, very familiar with each other this season, having played each other twice already in the group stages of the competition. The first game was a repeat of this fixture, with the French outfit winning 3-2, but Barcelona had the last laugh in December, avenging their counterparts with a crucial 3-1 win - enough to see them win the group.

17:20. Barcelona also sit top of their table, just two points ahead of bitter foes, Real Madrid. Since dispatching of the Mancunians, the Catalonian side have picked up 10 points from four games, including a crucial El Clasico victory in March.

17:15. Domestically, Laurent Blanc's side have finally began to flourish after their poor start to the season - the current champions sitting top of the league, having won nine points out of their last 12, including a thrilling 3-2 win away at title rivals, Marseille.

17:10. Spanish giants, Barcelona also eliminated English opposition in the Last 16, in the form of reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City. After scoring two at the Etihad in the first leg, Ivan Rakitic put the finishing touch on a stunning double-display, as the Catalans triumphed 3-1 on aggregate.

17:05. PSG's last game in this competition was the highly controversial aggregate defeat of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Going into the game, the Parisiens were underdogs, after failing to beat the Blues at the Parc des Princes and matters worsened when Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent off just half an hour into the game. The battling 10-man French side went behind twice, but respective headers from Thiago Silva and ex-Chelsea man David Luiz ensured that they went through, breaking West London hearts.

