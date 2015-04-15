FC Porto 3-1 Bayern Munich: Porto capitalise on Bayern's errors

At the Estadio Do Dragao in Portugal, the Dragons will be making headlines all around the world tomorrow with their shocking 3-1 victory over the German giants, Bayern Munich.

It did not take long for Porto to get on the score board as their first goal came within the first five minutes of the match. Jackson Martinez won the ball off of Xabi Alonso and was clean through on goal. Manuel Neuer came off his line and caught Martinez inside the area and was given a yellow card for his efforts. Quaresma stepped up to the spot and slotted the ball perfectly in behind the German goal keeper to give the hosts an unexpected lead. Then, surprisingly, Porto would get a second goal seven minutes later through another Bayern error. Dante lost out to Quaresma and the Portuguese winger used his speed to and excellent finishing ability to place his shot into the left corner of the goal.

Thiago pulled one back just inside thirty minutes and it was game on once more. Jérome Boateng Alex Sandro, in the 34th minute, tried to get the ball into the middle of the box from the left, but his technique was not correct and he nearly found the back of the net but Manuel Neuer was able to eventally clear the danger. Off of a free kick with just a couple of minutes remaining until halftime, Casemiro had a good opportunity to extend Porto's lead back up to two, but he could not get enough accuracy behind his effort as it went over the crossbar.

Ten minutes after the restart, Xabi Alonso took a bad touch after he recieved the ball again, but Jackson Martinez could not really gather himself to get a chance away at all. Casemiro, from the middle of the pitch a couple of minutes later, nearly looped the ball over Neuer from the middle of the pitch as the Bayern Munich shot stopper gave away a really poor clearance. Hector Herrara was denied by Neuer from around the six yard box as the goal keeper was able to tip the ball over the cross bar after Danilo served a wonderful low cross in towards the Mexican.

Martinez was in on the action once more in the 65th minute as Boateng as he could not make contact with a ball hit towards the Porto striker. This allowed Jackson Martinez to calmly take the ball around Neuer and put the ball beautifully into the back of the net from a very acute angle. Fabiano Rode attacked the middle of the pitch straight off the restart and was nearly rewarded, however, he blasted his shot well over the frame of the goal.