James confident of Champions League win

Real Madrid star James Rodríguez believes the club has every chance of qualifying from the quarter-finals of the Champions League, despite missing out on the chance of an away goal in Tuesday's first leg against Atlético.

“We are confident and everyone is pulling together," he said. "About six weeks ago we had some very important lows but now we are united and are going to fight.

“Atlético Madrid are an aggressive team and that’s what they’ll do, but we are at home.”

The Colombian is confident of winning at the Bernabéu - the only result which will take the holders through, bar a penalty shoot-out - and also feels that they should have put the tie out of reach before half time in the first leg.

“I think we should have won. In the first half we created a lot of chances, around five or six, but we’ve now got another game against them,” he said to ESPN.

“It’s going to be played with great intensity but we are going to win at our home ground and in front of our fans."

He also spoke about his recent return from a foot injury, claiming he has returned as a better player than ever.

“After a couple of weeks injured I started to do physical and cardio work and the foot didn’t bother me.

“I was a month and 22 days working very hard and I’ve come back stronger and eager to help the team,” he added.