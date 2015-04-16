Gondorf: "It could just quickly go downhill again"

When Darmstadt secured promotion to the 2. Bundesliga last May via the playoffs, nobody would've imagined they'd be sitting challenging for the title after 28 games.

In an interview with Kicker, Lillies' midfielder Jérôme Gondorf was keen to show that the Darmstadt squad are more than aware the good times will not last forever.

"It comes to mind what's going on here straightaway," says 26-year-old Gondorf. "We're enjoying the situation but always have in the back of our minds that we can not let up, because it could just quickly go downhill again," he continued.

The midfielder played down some of the Lillies' success down to the fans: "Having 12,000 or 13,000 spectators is something happening every week now, it is what motivates us, fans are everything."

Gondorf has played in all but four of Darmstadt's 2 Bundesliga fixtures this term and despite primarily being a defensive midfielder this hasn't stopped him playing a part in five goals. Furthermore, he's been an important part of Darmstadt's tidy league-best defensive record.