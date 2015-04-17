Levante vs. Espanyol: Visitors Looking to Continue Excellent Run of Form

Relegation threatened outfit Levante are in desperate need of three points with season coming to a close and will host Espanyol at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Friday night.

Levante's last match was a derby match against Valencia and their rivals absolutely dominating them throughout the ninety minutes. In this match, Lucas Alcaraz's men were completely outclassed in each and every position. Sofiane Feghouli and João Cancelo bossed the right flank making it nerly impossible for Levante to see much of the ball. This has been their season summed up in one match. They have not been consistent to prove that they deserve to remain in the top flight. The Valencian club has only found the back of the net 28 times -- one of the leagues worse offenses -- while also giving up the second most goals in the first division.

Meanwhile, the visitors have not lost a match since the eighth of March, winning two of those and drawing the others. Their match against Villarreal was most impressive. Espanyol went into the Madrigal and absolutely hammered the Yellow Submarine coming away with a 0-3 victory. Felipe Caicedo was the man of the match earning a brace with goals in both halves, The Ecuadorian has had a fine season thus far having scored on eight different occassions while playing in 28 league matches. However, their main forward is the 31-year-old veteran, Sergio García as he has three more goals than Caicedo does in the same amount of matches played. Sergio Soriano's men have been quite good as of late and this run of form has moved them up all the way to the 8th spot.

This game is going to be won through Espanyol's attacking prowess. The likes of Felipe Caicedo and Sergio García will be too much for the Levante backline and eventually, the defense will cave. If Levante are going to get anything out of the game expect it to come from the counter. The hosts are going to sit back and try to attack Espanyol when they have too many men up the pitch.