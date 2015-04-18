VfR Aalen 2-1 Eintracht Braunschweig: Hosts no longer bottom of the 2.Bundesliga

A snatch and grab from VfR Aalen with goals from Collin Quaner and Philemon Ofosu-Ayeh meant that the 2.Bundesliga side climbed off the bottom of the league.

Mirko Boland put Eintracht Braunschweig a goal up just after half time but that was soon cancelled out after Quaner pounced on a howler from Rafal Gikiewicz.

Ofosu-Ayeh then added another just 16 minutes later poking the ball in from close range, which earned Aalen the much needed three points, against promotion chasing Braunschweig.

1860 München 2-1 win against Bochum now means that the hosts are just one point behind the team from Munich, as Aalen went six games unbeaten.

The defeat to Aalen put a dent in Braunschweig’s promotion push as they saw their four game unbeaten streak come to an end, meaning their game against Karlsruher SC is all the more important.

With Darmstadt playing on Sunday afternoon, and Kaiserlautern at home to RasenBallsport Leipzig on Monday evening, it was vital that Torsten Lieberknecht came home with all three points.

Benjamin Kessel was shown a yellow card after just 45 seconds with a ferocious tackle on Dominick Drexler. The resulting free kick, taken by Jürgen Gjasula was tipped over the bar via Rafal Gikiewicz.

The best chance of the first half fell to Markus Steinhöfer after 23 minutes. The 29-year old was on the receiving end of a cross from Drexler, with the German forcing a magnificent save from Gikiewicz.

Braunschweig’s only real opportunity in the first half came after 35 minutes when Håvard Kallevik Nielsen played a ball through to Ken Reichel, who found himself up the pitch on more than one occasions, however, the left-back lost his footing at the crucial moment.

The final five minutes of the first half saw an increase in tempo from both sides. Marcel Correia beat three defenders on the edge of the Aalen box before playing in Jan Hochscheidt, who was unable to find the net from four yards.

Collin Quaner and Drexler came close again for Aalen, but Ruthenbeck looked disappointed going into half-time all square. Despite having more chances, Aalen were only able to test the visitors from distance, who dealt with the chances with ease.

Following the restart, Braunschweig were in the lead after just six minutes, when midfielder, Mirko Boland picked up the ball, cutting inside before scoring from 25-yards past Daniel Bernhardt.

Braunschweig’s lead lasted just three minutes after a mistake from the visiting goalkeeper, Gikiewicz. The ball was played back to the Polish ‘keeper, who took a touch before Quaner robbed the ball off him, rolling the ball into an empty net.

Substitute Orhan Ademi almost made an instant impact against his former-club, taking the ball down on the edge of the penalty area before firing over.

Moments later and Philemon Ofosu-Ayeh put Aalen in the lead. Persistence paid off for the 23-year old who had been a handful all afternoon, with the defender bundling the ball over the line after 68 minutes.

Aalen now face a trip to FSV Frankfurt whilst Braunscweig welcome bottom club, Erzgebirge Aue to the Eintracht-Stadion.