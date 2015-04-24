1.FSV Mainz 05 - Schalke 04: The Royal Blues in search of Europe

Roberto Di Matteo will be hoping his Schalke 04 side can earn all three points in a bid to secure a place for next season’s Europa League.

The Royal Blues currently lie 12 points behind Borussia Mönchengladbach, and so are more likely to finish their season in fifth. However, Schalke are yet to win away in the Bundesliga in 2015.

“Mainz will play more of a waiting game than Wolfsburg did,” said Di Matteo. “Wolfsburg are a team who like to attack early, which offered us space to play in. It will probably be different against Mainz. I think that our opponents are going to be hard to break down.

“They will take some comfort from the gap between themselves and the relegation zone. We still need to collect more points in order to secure a Europa League place.”

Schalke have drawn their last 3 away matches in the Bundesliga.



1.FSV Mainz 05 hold a seven point lead other 16th-placed SC Paderborn, and Martin Schmidt’s players will be hoping to secure a place in the Bundesliga next season, sooner rather than later.

Schmidt, 48, signed a contract extension with the club on Tuesday, after replacing former-manager, Kasper Hjulmand in February.

“It was business as usual,” said Schmidt. “I don’t think we go into the game level with them. I think we’re underdogs.

“If everyone gives it their all and we don’t let-up at any point then we certainly can pick up points against Schalke!”

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Schalke's last 4 games in the Bundesliga.



Mainz have scored eight goals in four home games under Schmidt – however, die Nullfünfer are looking for their first home win in three games.

Key Players

Shinji Okazaki has been the standout player for Mainz yet again, with the Japanese international netting a brace his Mainz’ 3-2 victory over SC Freiburg. Since his move from VfB Stuttgart, Okazaki has found the net on 27 occasions, making him a wanted man at a host of Premier League sides.

Leroy Sané has scored three goals in the Bundesliga this season in just 280 minutes. The 19-year old netted in Schalke’s game against Real Madrid, and has shown real promise coming through the ranks of Schalke’s first team.

Team News



Ja-Cheol Koo, Niko Bungert and Stefan Bell all returned to team training during the week following minor injuries, with the trio expecting to play some part against Schalke. Off season signing, Pablo de Blasis is also expected to start in place of Jairo.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will return against his former club as he missed Schalke’s 1-1 draw against VfL Wolfsburg whilst Matija Nastasic is expected to return. Marco Höger also returns from suspension and is expected to start in midfield.

Predicted XI

Mainz: Karius - Brosinski, Bungert, Bell, Park - Baumgartlinger, Geis - de Blasis, Malli, Koo – Okazaki

Schalke: Fährmann - Höwedes, Matip, Nastasic, Kolasinac - Neustädter, Höger - Farfan, Meyer, Choupo-Moting - Huntelaar