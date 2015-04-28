Inter Milan targeting Barcelona star Pedro

Inter Milan need a massive boost towards the next season and with Rodrigo Palacio and Mauro Icardi as the only in-form strikers, there's no question that Roberto Mancini needs offensive weapons to improve the team's campaign in 2016.

The Milan side is reportedly testing the transfer market and rumors have surfaced that they're keen to sign FC Barcelona forward Pedro Rodriguez, who hasn't had a lot of minutes under Luis Enrique's management and is reportedly looking for a change of scenery.

The Spain international is said to be uncomfortable with the bench role he has had this season, considering that Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez are the absolute starters at Camp Nou. Pedro is said to be keen to move elsewhere as he wants to have consistent minutes - he feels he's capable of playing in a top team and he doesn't want to miss his spot in the National side either.

Inter, however, isn't the only team interested in the 27-year-old winger. Arsenal are also keeping an eye towards his situation and they're said to be offering around €32 million to land him at Emirates Stadium next season.

Pedro has only scored five goals and has five assists in 30 Liga games this season, although only 13 of those appearances have come as a starter.