Mascherano praises Enrique style

Barcelona's Javier Mascherano has praised manager Luis Enrique, saying that the team are feeling the effects of his managerial style after an 8-0 annihilition of relegated Córdoba.

Criticism of his rotation-based approach and rumours of a rift with Blaugrana icon Lionel Messi earlier in the season meant that many expected Enrique to be sacked before the end of 2014/15.

But Barça are now flying at the top of the table, scoring 14 unanswered goals in their last two league games and in the latter stages of both the UEFA Champions League and the Copa Del Rey.

And 30-year-old Mascherano believes that the team's superior conditioning and fitness levels have played a huge role in this success.

“We’re here because of our coach and that must be remembered,” he said.

“He’s been criticised a lot for rotating the squad, but we’ve got [to this stage of the season] feeling very fresh."

While there is a palpable sense of excitement around the club at present, Mascherano knows that any drop in their performance levels in the final weeks of the season could prove disastrous.

“Beyond any outcome, we must remember that nothing can guarantee us success in football," he continued.

“We must be careful. Until the referee the blows the final whistle, anything can happen. Any errors at this stage [of the season] may cost us dearly. The treble? Yes, but we can still lose one game in the Champions League, one in the League and the Copa [del Rey] final."

The attacking trio of Messi, Luis Suárez and Neymar has attracted much of the attention during Barça's recent hot streak for their merciless goalscoring form, but Mascherano was quick to ensure that the entire squad received praise.

“It would be unfair to speak only of the three forwards, but they’re the best. The rest of the team were also very good.”