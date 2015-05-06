Spain U17 1-1 Austria U17: Tournament favourites kick off with score draw

Spain U17's began their first UEFA European U17 Championship tournament in five years with a 1-1 draw against Austria U17's as Group A got underway on Wednesday.

In a very competitive game which saw six yellow cards handed out by referee Mads-Kristoffer Kristoffersen, Spain looked much the better side in the early stages, moving the ball around fluidly in a possession based style that resembled that of the senior team.

Despite not seeing the ball much early on, it was Austria who had the best chance early on, with a counter attacking coming from a Spain corner. Midfielder Oliver Filip ran half the length of the pitch on the break, before forcing Spain 'keeper Alejandro Santome into a good save.

The favourites quickly got over this, and once again set about attacking the Austrian goal. Dinamo Zagreb winger Daniel Olmo brought the ball inside from the left wing, before sending a rasping shot on goal, which Fabian Ehmann did well to stop.

The sides went into half time with the deadlock yet to be broken, although that changed just five minutes after the interval as Spain took a deserved lead. Carles Perez, a half time substitute, saw his cross from the right wing strike the hand of Anes Omerovic, leaving referee Kristoffersen with no choice other than to award a penalty. Spain's captain Carles Alena, a Barcelona youth player, was all too happy to convert from the spot.

If anything, going into the lead seemed to panic Spain, and they struggled to maintain the possession game they had earlier showed from then on. It told 16 minutes later, as Sandi Lovric levelled the scores. Receiving the ball from Albin Ramadani on the edge of the 18 yard line, Lovric's deflected shot found its way past Santome and into the net.

Austria took confidence from this and continued to press as the game went into the closing stages, but the end result was a draw, one that neither side can be too disappointed with.

Santi Denia, coach of Spain U17's, said this about the game: "We played well in the first 20 minutes and our transitions were very good. In the last ten minutes we were tired, missed a chance and had difficulty moving the ball from defence to attack. We wanted to win the first match. My players did everything they could, putting a lot of effort in, but a point is good, we'll keep working and hopefully we'll win the next one."

In the opposite dugout, Austria U17's coach Manfred Zsak, said: "We got more or less what we expected from Spain. We focused on them in training and knew they were very strong in midfield, so we tried to isolate them in the centre of the pitch. The players showed good tactical discipline and managed to come back after conceding the first goal. It's good for our confidence to have gained a point against one of the favourites for the title."