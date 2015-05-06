Hamburg looking at Freiburg's Schmid

Hamburg are eyeing up an end-of-season move for Freiburg's €5million rated right-winger Jonathan Schmid, according to BILD.

The twenty-four-year-old Frenchman has spent all of his senior career at the Schwarzwald-Stadion and he is on course for his best season yet since being promoted to the senior side during the 2011-12 season. Schmid has made a total of thirty Bundesliga appearances this season and has scored five goals and assisted thirteen as Freiburg battle against the drop.

Hamburg aren't the only club interested in his services either with both Stuttgart and Hertha Berlin said to be showing interest. Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the winger recently. Schmid has been a key cog in the Freiburg side since his aforementioned promotion to the senior side and he has played well over a century of times for the club.

Freiburg travel to one of the interested parties this weekend in Hamburg and know a win will take them out of the relegation play-off spot if other results go their way.