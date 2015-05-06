Ronaldo better than Messi, says Alonso

Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso says his former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo is better than long-standing rival Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo became the leading goalscorer in the history of the Champions League on Tuesday night with a headed goal against Juventus - though Messi will be looking to break the record against Alonso and Bayern on Wednesday.

The former Spain midfielder says that, while his team-mates are well aware of the threat posed by quadruple Ballon d'Or Messi, Ronaldo is the better player.

“They are both amazing players and you can see that from the goals they score day in, day out,” Alonso noted in a press conference.

“However, while I was at Madrid, for me, Cristiano was the best. Messi is a great player and it’s not easy to stop him, but we’ll try."

Alonso knows that Barcelona are all that stands between a potential meeting with his old team-mates in the Champions League Final in Berlin, but he maintains that the Bundesliga champions are focused on the task at hand.

“I’ve played against Barça a lot of times over the years but this time it will be very different. We’re all looking forward to it and hope to put in a good performance.

“It makes no difference to me if we’re playing Barcelona or whoever. This is the tie before the final.”

Bayern have a lengthy injury list ahead of their semi-final first leg on Wednesday with Franck Ribéry, Arjen Robben, David Alaba and Holger Badstuber out and Robert Lewandowski doubtful, but Alonso knows that a team such as they can have no excuses.

“The injured players are not an excuse although we would have liked to have all our players fit. But we are coming into the game with the same tension and will try to compete as we would have without the injuries.”