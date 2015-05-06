Carvajal should have seen red, says Turan

Atlético Madrid midfielder Arda Turan has taken to Twitter to suggest that Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal should have been sent off in his side's 2-1 Champions League defeat to Juventus.

The full-back was on a booking when he brought down Argentina's Carlos Tevez to concede a penalty - which Tevez duly converted - but despite Italian protestations, referee Martin Atkinson did not show him a second yellow card.

Turan was sent off for a foul on Sergio Ramos as Atlético went down 1-0 to Madrid neighbours Real in the quarter-finals, but the 28-year-old has questioned whether the same standards were applied in each case.

“I was shown a second yellow card, with Carvajal is the referee applying the same rules?” he pondered from his official Twitter account.

Carvajal will now be available for Los Blancos' second leg with Italian champions Juve at the Bernabéu next week, with a 1-0 win enough to see the current holders through to a second successive final.

Should they succeed in overturning their first leg deficit, the prospect of an El Clásico final awaits - but Bayern Munich stand in Barcelona's way to Berlin in the other semi-final.